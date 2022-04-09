43m ago

add bookmark

Woman born with cerebral palsy learnt to walk at 23 - now she's taking on 100km challenge for charity

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Brittany McCormick.
Brittany McCormick.
Supplied
  • A Western Cape woman with cerebral palsy will walk 100km for charity.
  • Brittany McCormick, 25, only learnt to walk two years ago.
  • The funds raised will go towards buying wheelchairs for those who can't afford them.

Born at 25 weeks, weighing less than a kilogram, Brittany McCormick's doctors and family were unsure if she'd live.

And even when she survived the first three months while being attached "to every pipe and tube imaginable", her diagnosis of cerebral palsy quadriplegia of high muscle tone made medical professionals even less certain of her future.

She was told she'd never walk and would most likely not see her 18th birthday.

But now, at 25, McCormick is walking 100km to raise funds to purchase wheelchairs for those in need.

READ | Kauai, Spur, Panarottis - These are the most vegan-friendly restaurants in SA, report says

Two years ago, McCormick – who lives in Paarl in the Western Cape – decided she would take her first steps towards independence.

As the rest of the country locked themselves away from the pandemic, McCormick began learning to walk on a treadmill with the help of a physiotherapist.

"I had come so far with learning to walk that I didn't want to backtrack, so my family and I kept it going throughout the lockdown. During this time, I felt I needed a challenge, so I took part in the virtual races of the justice league and completed the entire series," said McCormick.

McCormick is a motivational speaker who encourages her audiences to look beyond disability and focus on each individual's ability. And she's walking the talk, by walking 100km for charity.

Brittany McCormick, who has Cerebral Palsy, is wak
Brittany McCormick, who has cerebral palsy, is walking 100km to raise funds to purchase wheelchairs for those in need.

The fundraiser was inspired by personal frustration. Last year, the pipes beneath McCormick's wheelchair cracked, requiring a 10-day service. Spending time with limited mobility was a humbling experience for McCormick.

"I understood first-hand how reliant I am on my wheelchair, and how limiting life can be if your mobility is taken away from you. I began thinking of the people who aren't in the financial position to afford a wheelchair, let alone get it repaired. This struck a string within my heart," said McCormick.

READ | Good news! See all of our feel good stories

This inspired her to start a six-month journey to raise enough funds to sponsor wheelchairs for six people who can't afford to purchase one. She will complete the 100km on her treadmill.

It might seem a simple task for an able-bodied person, but it's a mammoth task for McCormick, who can currently only manage to walk around one kilometre a day. The task is made even more difficult because McCormick's feet have not developed to accommodate walking, and the resulting lack of muscles in her feet often leaves her in pain.

"I just want to make a difference. I'm different, but that's not going to stop me. Your ability is greater than your disability," said McCormick.

McCormick's mother, Anthea, said the first few months of her daughter's life were the first glimpses of her fighting spirit. Having raised McCormick to be independent and aware of the needs of others, it was no surprise when she came up with the challenge to raise funds for others.

"She keeps reminding us to be grateful for what we have. It's been incredible to see her take on this challenge. We're super proud of her," she Anthea said.

McCormick has launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy. The wheelchairs purchased through her fundraising will go toward beneficiaries at Paarl School in Brackenfell, Cape Town. For every R8 500 raised, McCormick will fund a wheelchair for someone in need.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townhealth
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 5451 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2298 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

1h ago

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.51
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
18.91
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
15.78
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.0%
Gold
1,947.22
0.0%
Silver
24.78
0.0%
Palladium
2,425.03
0.0%
Platinum
979.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
102.78
+2.1%
Top 40
67,747
+1.1%
All Share
74,776
+1.0%
Resource 10
83,076
+3.6%
Industrial 25
79,905
-0.1%
Financial 15
17,170
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off...

07 Apr

WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off the streets
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a...

06 Apr

'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a dress for Lizzo
SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller

04 Apr

SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo