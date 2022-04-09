Woman born with cerebral palsy learnt to walk at 23 - now she's taking on 100km challenge for charity

A Western Cape woman with cerebral palsy will walk 100km for charity.

Brittany McCormick, 25, only learnt to walk two years ago.

The funds raised will go towards buying wheelchairs for those who can't afford them.

Born at 25 weeks, weighing less than a kilogram, Brittany McCormick's doctors and family were unsure if she'd live.

And even when she survived the first three months while being attached "to every pipe and tube imaginable", her diagnosis of cerebral palsy quadriplegia of high muscle tone made medical professionals even less certain of her future.

She was told she'd never walk and would most likely not see her 18th birthday.

But now, at 25, McCormick is walking 100km to raise funds to purchase wheelchairs for those in need.

Two years ago, McCormick – who lives in Paarl in the Western Cape – decided she would take her first steps towards independence.



As the rest of the country locked themselves away from the pandemic, McCormick began learning to walk on a treadmill with the help of a physiotherapist.

"I had come so far with learning to walk that I didn't want to backtrack, so my family and I kept it going throughout the lockdown. During this time, I felt I needed a challenge, so I took part in the virtual races of the justice league and completed the entire series," said McCormick.

McCormick is a motivational speaker who encourages her audiences to look beyond disability and focus on each individual's ability. And she's walking the talk, by walking 100km for charity.

Supplied

The fundraiser was inspired by personal frustration. Last year, the pipes beneath McCormick's wheelchair cracked, requiring a 10-day service. Spending time with limited mobility was a humbling experience for McCormick.



"I understood first-hand how reliant I am on my wheelchair, and how limiting life can be if your mobility is taken away from you. I began thinking of the people who aren't in the financial position to afford a wheelchair, let alone get it repaired. This struck a string within my heart," said McCormick.

This inspired her to start a six-month journey to raise enough funds to sponsor wheelchairs for six people who can't afford to purchase one. She will complete the 100km on her treadmill.

It might seem a simple task for an able-bodied person, but it's a mammoth task for McCormick, who can currently only manage to walk around one kilometre a day. The task is made even more difficult because McCormick's feet have not developed to accommodate walking, and the resulting lack of muscles in her feet often leaves her in pain.

"I just want to make a difference. I'm different, but that's not going to stop me. Your ability is greater than your disability," said McCormick.



McCormick's mother, Anthea, said the first few months of her daughter's life were the first glimpses of her fighting spirit. Having raised McCormick to be independent and aware of the needs of others, it was no surprise when she came up with the challenge to raise funds for others.

"She keeps reminding us to be grateful for what we have. It's been incredible to see her take on this challenge. We're super proud of her," she Anthea said.

McCormick has launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy. The wheelchairs purchased through her fundraising will go toward beneficiaries at Paarl School in Brackenfell, Cape Town. For every R8 500 raised, McCormick will fund a wheelchair for someone in need.