Fees Must Fall leader apologises for Jewish slur

Fees Must Fall leader Mcebo Dlamini has apologised to the SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) for his disparaging remarks about Jewish people.



In a written apology, Dlamini said he should have known better when he made the comment in 2015 in a public address, and pledged to learn more about Jewish and Israeli history, including making a trip to Israel if he has funds.

The apology was mediated by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which called Dlamini’s apology healing.

The SAJBD said it always tries to take a restorative approach, and had found that Dlamini’s apology was remorseful and sincere.

Dlamini told News24: "It is a sincere apology, and I am really remorseful.

"And, I am really relieved that the apology was accepted. It was a burden that I was not willing to die with."

SAHRC spokesperson Buang Jones said the discussions they helped mediate were, "... heartfelt and genuine".

"To see it end in this way was very gratifying for us because we want to see a cohesive society," said Jones.

The talks included a tour of the Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Centre.

He said anti-Semitism is a problem around the world, and, most of the complaints the commission receives centre on racism.



He said most people subscribe to non-racism and non-sexism, but there was still a minority of South Africans who do not.

It was also meaningful that he accepted that his comments were dehumanising and delegitimised people’s pain.

He said Dlamini had committed himself to learning more about Jewish and Israeli people through various programmes, and his final views after gaining insight would be up to him.

The SAJBD’s Vice-President Zev Krengel said in a statement: "The sincerity with which he acknowledged the hurt that he caused our community was palpable.

"… This understanding prompted him to make an unequivocal apology. His recognition that the statements were anti-Semitic, hurtful and offensive, together with his genuine apology, enables us to heal from the hurt he caused.

"It is important for us as a community, and as South Africans, to identify when genuine remorse is expressed. It is equally important for us to accept a sincere apology of this nature as it enables us to move forward."

An extract of Dlamini’s apology to the SAJBD read:

It is only in retrospect that I began to appreciate how much my statements were both ill-advised and to a certain extent dangerous because they ignored the kind of trauma that they caused.





"As someone who is interested in politics and how they can be used to advance a better world for all I should have known better.

"But consciousness is not something that you miraculously arrive at but you journey [towards]. My journey has made me appreciate that I was wrong and there is no possible excuse for what I said and there can be no way to reverse how it affected others.

"What I can do though is to supplement my apology with actions as testimony that I am truly remorseful.

" ... I have thought very deeply about the kind of leader I want to be and it is definitely not a leader that spreads hate and rejoices at the misfortunes of others."



