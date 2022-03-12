Femicide research doesn't reflect reality of gender-based violence - activists

Research by the SA Medical Research Council suggests there is a decline in the rate of intimate partner femicide.

However, gender-based violence activists say there is little to celebrate.

South Africa has one of the highest rates of femicide in the world.

The murder of women by their intimate partners is decreasing, according to research carried out over almost two decades, but the development is far from reassuring, anti-gender-based violence activists say.

They say women face other challenges, such as abuse.

The third National Femicide Study was carried out by the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

"Murder of women and girls, in acts of femicide, is the most extreme form of gender-based violence. With South Africa being known for having one of the highest rates of femicide in the world, hardly a day passes without another case highlighted in the media," the study's report said.



The study examined medical and police investigation data from a random sample of 81 urban and rural settings in 2017 - and the results were compared to the 1999 and 2009 studies. The research showed that in 2009, three women were killed every day by their husbands or boyfriends - a decrease from four women per day in 1999. READ | SA's murder hotspot: More women killed by their partners in Eastern Cape than anywhere else

However, non-intimate partner femicide remained unchanged since 2009, the researchers found.

The 2017 results showed that 2 407 women aged 14 and above were murdered in South Africa. Of these, 1 029 were murdered by intimate partners.



Women's Legal Centre advocate Bronwyn Pithey said it was essential that research of this nature was conducted and shared with the public because it allowed for targeted interventions

She said:

It's vital that this research is done, and the SAMRC is the only organisation producing this type of research. Yet, at the same time, it's harrowing and distressing to engage with these numbers. They make gender-based violence very real and show the high level of violence against women.

The study aimed to measure whether national efforts to combat gender-based violence in South Africa were having an impact.

People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) spokesperson Thandiwe McCloy added that there was still a concern about other types of gender-based violence.

"While it is encouraging that the research shows a decrease in intimate partner femicide, it must be highlighted that South Africa has extremely high rates of intimate partner femicide," she said.

"While the research shows a decrease in intimate partner femicide, we still need to continue raising awareness of gender-based violence and femicide, and running interventions to address it, including having more investment in programmes targeted at men."

McCloy also said more interventions were needed to reduce alcohol consumption in South Africa because there is a "strong relationship between alcohol and gender-based violence".

Pithey said she hoped the decline in numbers was due to interventions by civil society, but cautioned that the research did not give a complete picture of all forms of gender-based violence.

Professor Nirmala Gopal, a criminologist from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, was hesitant to say the decline in cases was linked to changing attitudes towards gender-based violence, adding that a national attitudinal survey could complement the research findings.

"As the report highlights, it could be increased reporting by communities, family members, and significant others. The probability of awareness campaigns contributing to a decline in the actual rates of intimate and non-intimate partner femicides for me does not sound plausible. For this correlation to be seen as credible and reliable, then we must have the scientific data that demonstrates this," she said.

Gopal also cautioned that the study's sample size was "too small to draw generalisations" and was not reflective of the national fight against gender-based violence.

Bronwyn Litkie, the founder of SA Women Fight Back, believes the research does not accurately capture the experience of organisations fighting gender-based violence.

"It is always so hard to believe the stats when on a daily basis, SA Women Fight Back can receive up to four cases alone relating to intimate partner violence. While the rate of fatality may have decreased (according to the stats), domestic violence and intimate partner violence are still massive issues in South Africa.

"We should stop trying to make ourselves feel better about slight drops in number and rather face the truth that gender-based violence and intimate partner violence remain an epidemic in South Africa. Until we can start turning our words into actions, I do not see any reason to be relieved about the statistics," she said.

The study also found there was "a decline in the quality of police investigations of femicide cases", with many dockets missing information or perpetrators remaining unidentified.

This aspect of the research came as no surprise to McCloy.

McCloy said:

As POWA, we regularly see the lack of quality of police investigations when dealing with cases of gender-based violence and femicide. There needs to be proper training of police in dealing with gender-based violence and femicide to ensure they are able to write proper statements and do thorough investigations.





"We need to ensure that the criminal justice system provides adequate feedback on the progress of cases, that it carries out proper investigations, and that there is no delay in arrest of perpetrators so that perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide don't feel free to carry out their crimes because they believe they will get away with them.

"The criminal justice system regularly fails gender-based violence survivors," McCloy added.

Pithey echoed these sentiments, saying that gender-based violence and femicide policing was very specialised. She raised concerns over declining conviction rates for the crime.

"The police need to improve capacity, oversight, training and resourcing of police officers, along with implementing a victim-centred approach," she added.