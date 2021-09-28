Ferrari driver, 41, and female passenger, 21, die in hail of bullets in Soweto

Police say two people died when shots were fired at the red Ferrari in which they were.

An unknown number of people in a Toyota Etios blockaded the Ferrari before firing shots.

No arrests have been made.

A woman and a man travelling in a Ferrari died in a hail of bullets in Soweto on Sunday.

At least 15 shots were fired at the Ferrari.

The two, aged 21 and 41, were on the corner of Chris Hani and Klipvalley Road on Sunday at about 22:00 when a Toyota Etios blocked them, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said.

Masondo said the Toyota had an unknown number of occupants who fired several bullets at the red Ferrari before speeding off.

READ | Two arrested within an hour of fatal Eastern Cape shooting

Both victims died at the scene.

Police were investigating two cases of murder and no arrests have been made.

"We appeal to the community to assist the police with any information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects. They can contact the Moroka police at 011 527-0000 or 08600 10111," Masondo said.

So another hit in Soweto . Apparently because of Umjolo pic.twitter.com/0ZugdRvhO1 — Freeza Vendalicious!? (@freezabdb) September 27, 2021

It's not yet known how the two were related to each other as Masondo said police could not confirm if they were in a relationship.

The shooting came two weeks after a police reservist and her boyfriend were shot dead in a Ford Mustang while driving in Soweto.

News24 reported that the gunman then went home and turned the gun on himself.

The woman was a police reservist working at the Diepkloof police station.

The Ford Mustang owner was believed to have been a forex trader while the gunman was a taxi owner suspected to have been the woman's ex-lover.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.