Festive cheer: How these two Cape Town triplet families will celebrate Christmas

Two Cape Town triplet families say they will be celebrating Christmas differently this year due to unemployment.

Both families never had money to buy the usual Christmas tree, but say they're happy their kids are healthy and doing well.

Berenice Jacobs and Melvyn Loots will celebrate their first Christmas with their three new born baby girls.

Christmas in this Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain home will be buzzing with festive cheer, baby cries and lots of cute baby dresses as the family marks their first Christmas with their three girls.

Berenice Jacobs and Melvyn Loots told News24 that even though there would be a "lack of presents and traditional foods" due to unemployment, they were "eternally grateful" to celebrate a "new" Christmas.

"This is our first Christmas with our three girls, my husband has waited long for girl babies, and we got three this year through the grace of God," said Jacobs.

The parents of six children said this would be a very different, yet "special" Christmas in their household.

"None of us are working. Unfortunately, I recently lost my job which is such a bummer as Christmas is around the corner, and I'm not able to give the kids what I would've liked to get them for the big day," said Loots.

Their new additions, Cleo, Chloe, and Claire were given special dresses by family members to be worn on Christmas day, said an excited Jacobs.

"I'm looking forward to dressing the girls up so that when we go around to friends, families, and neighbours to wish them a merry Christmas, they will look extra pretty," Jacobs said.

According to the parents, they won a voucher from a local fast-food outlet in the area and will use it to put food on the table.

Despite not having a Christmas tree in their home, the family said they were happy everyone was healthy and cheerful.

"It's going to be a blessed Christmas, we might not have everything, but our home is filled with lots of love and hugs. We will be spending the day together with all our kids and live in the moment as we member our little boy Cole who passed away in hospital earlier this year," Loots said.

Meanwhile, in Khayelitsha, mom of three, Inganati Mafenuka, 25, said this Christmas would be a "different" one for her as her three-year-old "babies" won't be spending the day with her.

"I finally managed to get myself a job, and unfortunately I need to work on Christmas day. So, the kids will spend the day with my mom," said Mafenuka.

She said that her mom would be doing the cooking this year and had no idea what she had up "her sleeve", but was looking forward to some nice food when she returned home after work.

"We never had money to buy a Christmas tree to excite the kids, but they are excited for the day. They always are," said Mafenuka.

The bubbly mom said in previous years, the kids were too young to really understand Christmas, but said this year they were a little older and recognised certain things around them.

"They will be four-years-old soon, so this year's Christmas will definitely be one to remember because they already see Christmas activities around them," she said.

Mafenuka gave birth to quadruplets in Tygerberg Hospital in July 2018, but one of the babies had died a year later.

"Sadly, one of my sons passed away on 1 August 2019 from natural causes. His passing is something that I'm still learning to come to terms with. It was hard at first, but I'm slowly learning to live with it," she said.

Mafenuka added that every year she takes Buchule, Bunono and Bungcwele to visit their brother Bubele's gravesite on their birthday.

"We celebrate all of their birthdays at the cemetery in Eerste River. It is a very special occasion for us, and the kids need to know about their late brother," she said.

