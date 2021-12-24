2h ago

add bookmark

Festive cheer: How these two Cape Town triplet families will celebrate Christmas

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cleo, Chloe and Claire will celebrate their very first Christmas this year.
Cleo, Chloe and Claire will celebrate their very first Christmas this year.
  • Two Cape Town triplet families say they will be celebrating Christmas differently this year due to unemployment. 
  • Both families never had money to buy the usual Christmas tree, but say they're happy their kids are healthy and doing well.
  • Berenice Jacobs and Melvyn Loots will celebrate their first Christmas with their three new born baby girls.

Christmas in this Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain home will be buzzing with festive cheer, baby cries and lots of cute baby dresses as the family marks their first Christmas with their three girls.

Berenice Jacobs and Melvyn Loots told News24 that even though there would be a "lack of presents and traditional foods" due to unemployment, they were "eternally grateful" to celebrate a "new" Christmas.

"This is our first Christmas with our three girls, my husband has waited long for girl babies, and we got three this year through the grace of God," said Jacobs.

The parents of six children said this would be a very different, yet "special" Christmas in their household.

READ | Heartbreak as one of the Tafelsig quadruplets dies

"None of us are working. Unfortunately, I recently lost my job which is such a bummer as Christmas is around the corner, and I'm not able to give the kids what I would've liked to get them for the big day," said Loots.

Their new additions, Cleo, Chloe, and Claire were given special dresses by family members to be worn on Christmas day, said an excited Jacobs.

"I'm looking forward to dressing the girls up so that when we go around to friends, families, and neighbours to wish them a merry Christmas, they will look extra pretty," Jacobs said.

According to the parents, they won a voucher from a local fast-food outlet in the area and will use it to put food on the table.

girls
The new addition to Berenice Jacobs and Melvyn Loots household.
Supplied
girls
The triplets will celebrate their first Christmas with their parents in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain.
Supplied
Khayelitsha triplets
“My babies are doing great, and I just want to provide and give them the best in life, as any parent would. We are very thankful that even during the pandemic we can spend time with each other daily,” said Mafenuka.
Supplied Photo supplied
babies
Berenice Jacobs with her three daughters Clair, Cleo and Chloe Loots.
Lisalee Solomons, News24
kids
Christmas in the Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain home will be buzzing with festive cheer, baby cries and lots of cute baby dresses as the family marks their first Christmas with their three girls.
Supplied

Despite not having a Christmas tree in their home, the family said they were happy everyone was healthy and cheerful.  

"It's going to be a blessed Christmas, we might not have everything, but our home is filled with lots of love and hugs. We will be spending the day together with all our kids and live in the moment as we member our little boy Cole who passed away in hospital earlier this year," Loots said.

Meanwhile, in Khayelitsha, mom of three, Inganati Mafenuka, 25, said this Christmas would be a "different" one for her as her three-year-old "babies" won't be spending the day with her.

"I finally managed to get myself a job, and unfortunately I need to work on Christmas day. So, the kids will spend the day with my mom," said Mafenuka.

PICS | 'Best birthday present ever' - mom gives birth to quadruplets days before she turns 36

She said that her mom would be doing the cooking this year and had no idea what she had up "her sleeve", but was looking forward to some nice food when she returned home after work.

"We never had money to buy a Christmas tree to excite the kids, but they are excited for the day. They always are," said Mafenuka.

The bubbly mom said in previous years, the kids were too young to really understand Christmas, but said this year they were a little older and recognised certain things around them.

"They will be four-years-old soon, so this year's Christmas will definitely be one to remember because they already see Christmas activities around them," she said.

Mafenuka gave birth to quadruplets in Tygerberg Hospital in July 2018, but one of the babies had died a year later.

"Sadly, one of my sons passed away on 1 August 2019 from natural causes. His passing is something that I'm still learning to come to terms with. It was hard at first, but I'm slowly learning to live with it," she said.

Mafenuka added that every year she takes Buchule, Bunono and Bungcwele to visit their brother Bubele's gravesite on their birthday.

"We celebrate all of their birthdays at the cemetery in Eerste River. It is a very special occasion for us, and the kids need to know about their late brother," she said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townfestive season 2021
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.55
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.84
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.61
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.7%
Gold
1,808.39
-0.0%
Silver
22.98
+0.4%
Palladium
1,951.35
-0.1%
Platinum
972.92
-0.0%
Brent Crude
76.85
+2.0%
Top 40
65,023
-0.2%
All Share
71,571
-0.2%
Resource 10
68,621
-0.3%
Industrial 25
92,576
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,454
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo