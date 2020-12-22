Festive season road stats: Fatalities decline by 5.7%, but 2 111 motorists arrested

Six provinces recorded a decline in fatalities, while three recorded an increase.

There was a 5.7% decline in road fatalities and an 8% decline in crashes.

There were 2 111 motorists arrested at roadblocks during the first 20 days of December.

A total of 690 people lost their lives on South Africa's roads during the first 20 days of December, which is a decline from last year's festive season statistics.

This was revealed by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula during a briefing on the preliminary festive season statistics on Tuesday.

"It is regrettable that 690 people lost their lives on our roads over the period 1 to 20 December 2020, compared to 732 over the same period in 2019. While this represents a 5.7% decline year on year, it is no reason to celebrate. One life lost on our roads is one life too many," said Mbalula.

In addition, crashes saw an 8% decline when compared to 2019.

Between 18 and 19 December, an average of 2 439 cars per hour were recorded on the N1 from Gauteng to Limpopo and 1 547 cars per hour on the N3 from Johannesburg to Durban, which Mbalula said was marginally lower when compared to 2019.

"The peak travel period is upon us, and we expect traffic volumes to spike between today and Thursday, followed by another spike on 31 December. The final peak is expected on 3 and 10 January 2021, as many people will be making their way back to major cities, ahead of the reopening of industries and schools," he said.

Since the start of the festive season, various law enforcement agencies have been conducting roadblocks across the country.

During the first 20 days of December, 416 roadblocks were conducted, 634 166 vehicles were stopped, and 109 529 motorists were issued with traffic fines for various offences.

While it is encouraging to see a decline in fatalities to date, we are still a long way from achieving the 20% target we have set for ourselves this year. I urge all road users to exercise extreme caution as we enter the second phase of our peak travel period.

"A total of 2 111 motorists were arrested for various offences. [A total] 896 were arrested for drunken driving, 336 for speeding and 588 warrants of arrests for outstanding traffic fines were served.

"The highest speed was recorded on the N1 near Ventersburg in the Free State, where a motorist was caught travelling at 242 kilometres an hour," said Mbalula, adding that a majority of motorists were abiding by the law.

The following six provinces recorded a decrease in road fatalities: • Northern Cape recorded a decline of 23.5%, with 13 fatalities, compared to 17 in 2019. • Western Cape recorded a decline of 26.6%, with 69 fatalities, compared to 94 in 2019. • Free State recorded a decline of 28.8%, with 47 fatalities, compared to 66 in 2019. • Gauteng recorded an 18.7% decline, with 122 fatalities, compared to 150 in 2019. • North West recorded a 5.8% decline, with 49 fatalities, compared to 52 in 2019. • KwaZulu-Natal recorded a 3% decline, with 131 fatalities, compared to 135 in 2019.

The remaining three provinces recorded an increase: • Eastern Cape recorded a 21.5% increase, with 96 fatalities, compared to 79 in 2019. • Limpopo recorded an 18.4% increase, with 90 fatalities, compared to 76 in 2019. • Mpumalanga recorded a 15.9% increase, with 73 fatalities, compared to 63 in 2019.

Mbalula also came down on several videos, which have been shared on social media, where people can be seen partying on the road.

"We are equally appalled by video clips of disgraceful behaviour by young people, in what is referred to as a Dinho convoy along the R80 Mabopane Highway into the Daspoort tunnel, who were partying, drinking and blocking the road in large numbers. These dastardly acts invariably end in tragedy as was the case with the Mabopane incident," he said.

"This conduct is unacceptable, and our law enforcement authorities will show no mercy towards people who turn our roads into party spots and disregard either the rules of the road or the Covid-19 regulations," he added.

