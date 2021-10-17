1h ago

Feuding Joburg taxi bosses meet with Gauteng MEC Mamabolo over recent violence

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
MEC Jacob Mamabolo in Sandton.
Luba Lesolle, Gallo Images
  • Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo is holding a meeting with Johannesburg taxi associations and two federations.
  • The meeting comes after violence erupted again between the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association and the Nancefield Dube West Association.
  • WATA and Nanduwe's deadly conflicts over routes have been ongoing for years, with brokered peace talks only lasting for brief periods until clashes erupt again.

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo is on Sunday meeting with representatives of the warring Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (WATA) and Nancefield Dube West Association (Nanduwe), whose violent clashes saw four minibuses torched in Johannesburg CBD on Saturday.

Department spokesperson Theo Nkonki said Mamabolo's aim was to restore peace between the taxi associations.

"The MEC is holding a meeting with the two associations. Santaco [SA National Taxi Council] and the NTA [National Taxi Alliance] are also in the meeting. We will be issuing a statement with further details [on Sunday]."

Violence erupted in the Johannesburg inner city, allegedly over routes, on Saturday, with six taxis damaged in the skirmishes.

On Saturday, Mamabolo blasted the two taxi associations, saying the violence undermined the work done to bring peace to the industry in Gauteng.

"We call on the taxi industry to refrain from violence. Their leadership should take responsibility and end this. We have always advocated for negotiations as a way of dealing with conflicts amongst taxi associations. Days of solving conflict through violence are behind us here in Gauteng. This is the reason why I am extremely disappointed with the associations involved," he said.

The never-ending conflict between the two associations has been going on for years.

In 2020, two Nanduwe members were shot dead near Nancefield hostel in Soweto over routes in Joburg south. The deadly conflict saw Mamabolo dissolving the executive committees of both warring taxi associations.

Police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with Saturday's conflict.

gautengcrimetaxi violence
