Covid-19 in SA: 9 718 new cases, 287 more deaths

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) identified 9 718 new Covid-19 cases out of 36 569 new tests.

This represented a positivity rate of 26.6%.

The 35-to-49-year old cohort was still registering in high numbers for their vaccination, with 18 144 new registrations in the past two hours.

This compared with 5 522 for people in the 50 to 59 age bracket and 5 951 for people who are 60 and older.

The latest data captured showed that 287 people had died of Covid-19-related complications in the past 24 hours.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 36,569 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 9,718 new cases, which represents a 26.6% positivity rate. A further 287 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 69,775 to date.

Despite the recent unrest and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the two provinces were leading the pack with Covid vaccinations administered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8 675 people were vaccinated in KwaZulu-Natal and 5 360 in Gauteng.

In Gauteng, 1 540 871 people in total were vaccinated with either the Johnson & Johnson, or one or both doses of Pfizer, and in KwaZulu-Natal 1 227 650 vaccinations were administered.