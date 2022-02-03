FF Plus calls for heads to roll after 175 guns disappeared from Gauteng police station

Politicians are calling for heads to roll at the Norwood police station.

Norwood police station commander Colonel Phetole Mahasha resigned after 175 firearms disappeared from the station.

The missing weapons - including R5s, R1s and AK-47s - disappeared between 2014 and 2020.

The FF Plus says the shocking resignation of a senior police officer following the disappearance of 175 firearms at his police station should not be swept under the rug.

The party has urged the Hawks to probe the former station commander of Norwood police station swiftly following its oversight visit to the police station on Wednesday.

Gauteng MPL Kobus Hoffman said Colonel Phetole Mahasha must be held criminally liable should an investigation reveal he was involved in the theft of firearms from the police station.

Some of the missing weapons include R5s, R1s and AK-47s which disappeared from its evidence room.

"His resignation must not pardon him from being held accountable," Hoffman said.

"Under Mahasha's command, 175 firearms went missing between 2014 and 2020. Some were kept for evidence purposes. Others were amnesty firearms.

"As a result, successful prosecutions were hindered, amounting to obstruction of justice. We requested a comprehensive firearm audit be conducted at all Gauteng police stations to establish whether the same pattern exists."

He added most of the missing firearms ended up in the hands of criminals and that a police officer was wounded by one of the missing Norwood firearms.

The officer was injured during a shootout between the police and armed robbers.

Another missing firearm was used in a criminal incident in Mooinooi, the North West.

Hoffman said:

If the investigation reveals that other police officers were also involved, then they must be criminally prosecuted. Our message to officers is that they are not above the law.

Last month, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said Mahasha had resigned on 14 January citing personal reasons.



Sello claimed Mahasha's resignation did not hamper service delivery.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, called for immediate action against Mahasha.

