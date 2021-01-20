Fiancée of slain Cape Town man to go on trial for his murder - 5 years after his death

Marius Botha, 45, was found dead in the top floor of his Parklands home in 2016 with a gunshot wound to the chest.

No foul play was initially suspected, police said at the time.

Tosca van Wyk has since been charged with murder, possession of an unlicensed gun and ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

The fiancée of a man initially thought to have committed suicide, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

The case against Tosca van Wyk was on Wednesday postponed to 23 February for a regional court date, said National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

She is reportedly out on bail of R1 000 and faces charges of murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as defeating the ends of justice.

Rapport at the time reported that he and his fiancée had had an argument that afternoon.

While no foul play was suspected, Table View police had confirmed it was investigating allegations that Botha had fetched his gun during their altercation.

According to the publication, authorities said that she had been in a different part of the house when a shot was fired and she had run towards him whereafter a second bullet went off. A third shot was ostensibly fired when she tried to disarm him shortly after 16:00 on Friday 22 January.

Police were informed of the incident after 18:00, it was confirmed to the publication.

Rapport quoted sources saying that three unusual inquiries were being probed - an unknown person asking questions about an insurance policy, an email sent to a bank from Botha's address requesting a transfer of funds after his death and one related to the availability of his death certificate.

After Van Wyk's arrest in November last year, Netwerk24 reported that she had been "shattered" when she heard from a journalist that she would be charged, maintaining that Botha had taken his own life.

His family, however, told the publication that Botha did not own a gun and would not have been involved in such an altercation.

