1h ago

add bookmark

Fiancée of slain Cape Town man to go on trial for his murder - 5 years after his death

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tosca van Wyk and Marius Botha. (Rapport)
Tosca van Wyk and Marius Botha. (Rapport)
  • Marius Botha, 45, was found dead in the top floor of his Parklands home in 2016 with a gunshot wound to the chest.
  • No foul play was initially suspected, police said at the time.
  • Tosca van Wyk has since been charged with murder, possession of an unlicensed gun and ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

The fiancée of a man initially thought to have committed suicide, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

The case against Tosca van Wyk was on Wednesday postponed to 23 February for a regional court date, said National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

She is reportedly out on bail of R1 000 and faces charges of murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as defeating the ends of justice.

Marius Botha, 45, was found dead in the top floor of his Parklands home in 2016 with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Rapport at the time reported that he and his fiancée had had an argument that afternoon. 

While no foul play was suspected, Table View police had confirmed it was investigating allegations that Botha had fetched his gun during their altercation.

ALSO READ | Dr Peter Beale faces fraud and murder charges as case heads to high court in February

According to the publication, authorities said that she had been in a different part of the house when a shot was fired and she had run towards him whereafter a second bullet went off. A third shot was ostensibly fired when she tried to disarm him shortly after 16:00 on Friday 22 January.

Police were informed of the incident after 18:00, it was confirmed to the publication.

Rapport quoted sources saying that three unusual inquiries were being probed - an unknown person asking questions about an insurance policy, an email sent to a bank from Botha's address requesting a transfer of funds after his death and one related to the availability of his death certificate.

After Van Wyk's arrest in November last year, Netwerk24 reported that she had been "shattered" when she heard from a journalist that she would be charged, maintaining that Botha had taken his own life.

His family, however, told the publication that Botha did not own a gun and would not have been involved in such an altercation.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncourts
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
53% - 8733 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
43% - 7151 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 665 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.91
(+0.52)
ZAR/GBP
20.34
(+0.51)
ZAR/EUR
18.04
(+0.79)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(+0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.21)
Gold
1867.63
(+1.47)
Silver
25.79
(+2.37)
Platinum
1111.00
(+2.44)
Brent Crude
55.94
(+2.10)
Palladium
2395.50
(+1.91)
All Share
64108.51
(+0.79)
Top 40
58857.76
(+0.85)
Financial 15
11997.84
(-0.16)
Industrial 25
85626.27
(+0.66)
Resource 10
63102.03
(+1.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo