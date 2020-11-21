Fidelity base robbed, undisclosed amount of cash stolen

Police are on the hunt for armed robbers involved in a daring cash heist at a Fidelity guard base in Pretoria on Saturday morning.



The gang made off with an undisclosed amount of cash during the heist in Van Riebeeck Road, Hermanstad.

"A group of armed men, dressed in what appeared to [be Fidelity] uniform and balaclavas, entered the premises and held the guards at gunpoint and assaulted some employees before robbing them of an undisclosed amount of money," according to national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has ordered that a 72-hour activation plan be mobilised.

"Various disciplines from the South African Police Service, including Crime Intelligence and forensic experts, as well as the Hawks, which form part of the activation plan, are currently at the crime scene conducting preliminary investigations," said Naidoo.

"Members of the top management of the Fidelity group are also at the scene assisting detectives while also trying to ascertain the extent of the loss incurred."

Comment from Fidelity will be added once received.

Anyone who has further information can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.