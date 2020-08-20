Field guide dies after elephant attack at private lodge near Kruger Park

A field guide has died after being attacked by an elephant at a private lodge next to the Kruger National Park.

It is reported that a herd of elephants were spooked by his presence and one of them gouged him in the chest and leg.

When paramedics arrived, nothing could be done to save his life.

Times Live reports that Sheldon Hooper, who worked as a guide at the Thornybush River Lodge near Hoedspruit in Limpopo since January 2019, died after the elephant gouged his leg and chest. Thornybush is a 14 000-hectare private nature reserve that shares a fenceless border with the Kruger National Park.

Hooper was reportedly in the field doing routine inspections at the lodge when he and a co-worker came across a herd of nine elephants, the Lowvelder reported. The elephants had reportedly somehow gained access to the lodge surrounds despite the electrified boundary fence.

The herd, made up of three adults and six adolescents, were seemingly spooked by the two men and attacked, according to Times Live.

Trevor Jordan, chief executive and chief conservationist of the game reserve, told Netwerk24 it was a tragedy.

"Sheldon was such a pleasant person and had the world's respect for elephants. That something like this had to happen to him of all people is heartbreaking."

Jordan told Times Live: "He was about 20m from the elephants and somehow one of them came at him fast... in all likelihood he got close to a six-month-old calf."

According to Netwerk24, the animal's one tusk pierced Hooper in his chest just below his heart. There was also a gaping wound on one knee. The elephant cow also trampled him.

His colleague reportedly called for help but when emergency services from Hoedspruit arrived, nothing could be done to save Hooper.

Jordan told Times Live Hooper was exceptionally good at his job and he knew elephants very well.

"We searched and finally found the cow with a bit of blood on its tusks. We went to its group to analyse their behaviour. The elephants were relaxed and showed no aggression. We decided against euthanising the elephant," he reportedly said.

Tributes

A number of people posted tributes to Hooper on his Facebook page.

Cathi Robbins wrote: "Sheldon, you were not just our guide, twice a day, every day for that amazing week in June 2018, you also had all your meals with us. We really got to know each other, sharing 20 meals together. We were mesmerised by your stories of the bush, inspired by your love for photography, and awed by your genuine kindness and respect for all nature. We became friends. You were a brilliant photographer and taught us so much during our photography class; an amazing guide, always reverent and respectful of nature; and a beautiful, kind, genuine human being. You will be missed by so many. Our deepest, heartfelt condolences to your family and loved ones. The world was sweeter when you were here."

Terry Ennever wrote: "Gone far too early - Sheldon, you will be missed, your thirst for knowledge and love for the bush was infectious, and coupled with being a hell of a good guy. A very sad day, a person who will be sorely missed by many whose lives he touched."

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler