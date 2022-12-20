Field ranger severely injured in Kruger National Park elephant attack

A South African National Parks (SANParks) field ranger was airlifted to hospital after sustaining severe injuries in an elephant attack.

SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said the incident happened during a morning patrol on Tuesday at the Pretoriuskop section in the southwestern part of the Kruger National Park.

Phaahla said the ranger's colleagues rescued him by firing a warning shot, causing the elephant to run off.

The ranger was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Head ranger Catherine Dreyer said field rangers were constantly exposed to danger.

She added that she was relieved the ranger wasn't fatally wounded.

"These are the daily dangers we face in protecting our natural heritage and the park from all wildlife crime. The possibility of being attacked by a dangerous wild animal is always present. In some instances, unavoidable, especially with the bush being so thick during this time of the year. It makes it difficult to see animals from a distance and have sufficient time to react," she said.



Dreyer thanked the field rangers who helped stabilise the injured ranger, saying they did so under difficult conditions.