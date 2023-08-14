57m ago

Fiery N2 crash leaves six dead and two Swiss tourists injured

Compiled by Nicole McCain
Six people died in a car accident on the N2 highway near Storms River in the Eastern Cape.
Six people died in a car accident on the N2 highway near Storms River in the Eastern Cape.
Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images
  • Six people died and two international tourists were injured in a crash on the N2 in the Eastern Cape.
  • All six deceased are believed to be members of the same family.
  • Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash

Six South Africans died and two tourists from Switzerland were injured when two cars collided head-on on the N2 highway near Storms River in the Eastern Cape. 

The accident happened at around 17:30 on Sunday, said Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane.

"The crash involved a Toyota RAV4 with two occupants who sustained slight injuries, and a Mini Cooper with six occupants. The Mini Cooper caught fire and some of its occupants were ejected from the vehicle," said Zwane.

All six occupants of the Mini Cooper – three women, two boys and one man believed to be members of the same family – died.

"It is understood that the vehicles collided head-on with each other. The precise cause of the crash is subject to an ongoing investigation," he said.

READ | British doctor killed in Cape Town renowned orthopaedic surgeon

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a case of culpable homicide had been opened for further investigation.

In May, three tourists from the Netherlands were among five people who died in a three-vehicle crash in Mpumalanga. A minibus taxi, a bakkie and a truck collided on the N4 near Schoemanskloof towards Mbombela, killing the tourists, their driver and the driver of the bakkie.


