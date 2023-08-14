Fiery N2 crash leaves six dead and two Swiss tourists injured

Six people died and two international tourists were injured in a crash on the N2 in the Eastern Cape.

All six deceased are believed to be members of the same family.



Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash

Six South Africans died and two tourists from Switzerland were injured when two cars collided head-on on the N2 highway near Storms River in the Eastern Cape.

The accident happened at around 17:30 on Sunday, said Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane.

"The crash involved a Toyota RAV4 with two occupants who sustained slight injuries, and a Mini Cooper with six occupants. The Mini Cooper caught fire and some of its occupants were ejected from the vehicle," said Zwane.

All six occupants of the Mini Cooper – three women, two boys and one man believed to be members of the same family – died.

"It is understood that the vehicles collided head-on with each other. The precise cause of the crash is subject to an ongoing investigation," he said.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a case of culpable homicide had been opened for further investigation.

In May, three tourists from the Netherlands were among five people who died in a three-vehicle crash in Mpumalanga. A minibus taxi, a bakkie and a truck collided on the N4 near Schoemanskloof towards Mbombela, killing the tourists, their driver and the driver of the bakkie.



