Fifteen years in jail for fraudster who used stolen IDs to buy cars

The Middelburg Commercial Crimes Court in Mpumalanga has sentenced a Zimbabwean national to 15 years behind bars after he used stolen IDs to buy four vehicles worth more than R1.5 million in various provinces.

Arthur Moyo, 32, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him but was convicted of four counts of fraud as well as the contravention of the Identification Act, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Saturday.

"During the period of 2016-2017, Moyo purchased four vehicles in various provinces using false identity documents with the total amount of over R1.5 million. All payments for the vehicles were debited from the complainants' respective accounts. Complainants noticed these debits and a criminal case was opened, which led to the arrest of Moyo," The NPA's Mpumalanga spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, said.

ALSO READ | Woman who worked for Sassa for 20 years with fake matric, found guilty of fraud



The State presented the evidence of several witnesses, including those whose identities were used during the transactions.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.