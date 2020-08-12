Fifth body found on KZN south coast, just a day after decomposed body of a woman was discovered

The body of another woman has been discovered in Mtwalume, on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, bringing the number of bodies found there since April to five.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele told News24 there was scant information.

"I am on my way there. I have been told there is a fifth body found. I will give out more information once I get there," she said.

The discovery of the fifth body was made just a day after the fourth one - also that of a woman - was found in the area. The two bodies were found about half a kilometre apart, according to a police source.

On Tuesday, Mbele said the badly decomposed body of a 35-year-old woman was found in a sugarcane field in the Nomakhanzana area.

News24 reported that Mbele said police had opened an inquest docket for investigation.

NOW READ | Ramaphosa to lift tobacco, alcohol bans and move to Level 2, say sources