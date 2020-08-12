56m ago

add bookmark

Fifth body found on KZN south coast, just a day after decomposed body of a woman was discovered

Kaveel Singh
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Another woman's body has been found in KZN.
Another woman's body has been found in KZN.
iStock

The body of another woman has been discovered in Mtwalume, on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, bringing the number of bodies found there since April to five.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele told News24 there was scant information.

"I am on my way there. I have been told there is a fifth body found. I will give out more information once I get there," she said.

The discovery of the fifth body was made just a day after the fourth one  - also that of a woman - was found in the area. The two bodies were found about half a kilometre apart, according to a police source.

On Tuesday, Mbele said the badly decomposed body of a 35-year-old woman was found in a sugarcane field in the Nomakhanzana area.

News24 reported that Mbele said police had opened an inquest docket for investigation.

NOW READ | Ramaphosa to lift tobacco, alcohol bans and move to Level 2, say sources

Related Links
Eastern Cape woman, 85, found shot dead in her sleep
Murder mystery in Bloem: Partly decomposed body found with hands & feet tied
'Boyfriend' arrested after intern doctor's decomposed body found
Read more on:
durbancrime
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
26% - 2303 votes
No I would not
28% - 2461 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
46% - 3991 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

11h ago

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

11h ago

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.37
(+0.66)
ZAR/GBP
22.63
(+0.91)
ZAR/EUR
20.48
(+0.28)
ZAR/AUD
12.45
(+0.46)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.04)
Gold
1938.54
(+1.71)
Silver
25.66
(+3.38)
Platinum
927.00
(+0.76)
Brent Crude
44.46
(-1.09)
Palladium
2155.99
(+2.99)
All Share
57352.90
(+0.32)
Top 40
53059.05
(+0.43)
Financial 15
10176.23
(-0.39)
Industrial 25
76195.69
(+0.89)
Resource 10
58723.66
(+0.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo