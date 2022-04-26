1h ago

add bookmark

Fifty families share two toilets in Taiwan, Khayelitsha

accreditation
Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Residents say the toilets in Taiwan informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, have not been cleaned for five weeks.
Residents say the toilets in Taiwan informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, have not been cleaned for five weeks.
Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik, GroundUp
  • Taiwan informal settlement residents are sharing two flush toilets.
  • They say their toilets have not been cleaned for several weeks.
  • A delay in the delivery of boots for the cleaners has led to the situation, says the City of Cape Town.

Residents in Taiwan informal settlement in Khayelitsha Site C, Cape Town, say their toilets have not been cleaned for five weeks. More than 50 families are sharing two communal flush toilets.

City of Cape Town mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien blamed it on a delay in the delivery of boots for the cleaners. According to him, cleaners will be appointed as soon as the boots, which are essential for the workers to perform their duties, arrive, according to a GroundUp report.

He said contracts for Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers employed to provide janitorial services ended for the area in mid-March and the City was still finalising the new candidate list for Taiwan. It will only appoint people once the boots arrive.

READ | More than 300 pupils, 5 classrooms, no toilets at this Eastern Cape school

When GroundUp visited the area, there was a foul stench and filthy water from the dirty toilets ran down the road. We saw children queuing to use the two working toilets. One carried a five-litre bucket of water to flush the loo.

"In the afternoon, you will see more of these children queuing to use the toilet. And this is a health hazard," said resident Sikholise Booi.

She said residents had not been told why there are no new toilet cleaners.

Booi said the toilets were insufficient in any event. It is worse now that they are not cleaned.

She said:

For weeks we have been using two toilets. Chances are by next week, we will only be left with one toilet to share or we will use blocked toilets.

Resident Mlamli Mandlenkosi said many people, including himself, stopped using the toilets and relieve themselves near the N2 highway.

"These toilets are not locked; anyone can use them … Two of them have leaks. Only the toilet cleaners know who to call when they are blocked or have leaks," he said.

Badroodien said the department had been in contact with the ward councillor, who discussed the matter with the community.

Ward 87 councillor Khayalethu Kama (ANC) said the process of hiring new cleaners had started, but could only be finalised once the City received all the protective gear for the workers.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townservice deliivery
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 8450 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3673 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.70
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.91
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.76
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,907.03
+0.5%
Silver
23.65
+0.1%
Palladium
2,185.23
+1.9%
Platinum
919.59
-0.5%
Brent Crude
102.32
-4.2%
Top 40
63,835
+1.5%
All Share
70,798
+1.5%
Resource 10
72,896
+1.9%
Industrial 25
79,087
+1.4%
Financial 15
16,396
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo