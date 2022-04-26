Fifty families share two toilets in Taiwan, Khayelitsha

Taiwan informal settlement residents are sharing two flush toilets.

They say their toilets have not been cleaned for several weeks.

A delay in the delivery of boots for the cleaners has led to the situation, says the City of Cape Town.

Residents in Taiwan informal settlement in Khayelitsha Site C, Cape Town, say their toilets have not been cleaned for five weeks. More than 50 families are sharing two communal flush toilets.

City of Cape Town mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien blamed it on a delay in the delivery of boots for the cleaners. According to him, cleaners will be appointed as soon as the boots, which are essential for the workers to perform their duties, arrive, according to a GroundUp report.

He said contracts for Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers employed to provide janitorial services ended for the area in mid-March and the City was still finalising the new candidate list for Taiwan. It will only appoint people once the boots arrive.

READ | More than 300 pupils, 5 classrooms, no toilets at this Eastern Cape school

When GroundUp visited the area, there was a foul stench and filthy water from the dirty toilets ran down the road. We saw children queuing to use the two working toilets. One carried a five-litre bucket of water to flush the loo.

"In the afternoon, you will see more of these children queuing to use the toilet. And this is a health hazard," said resident Sikholise Booi.

She said residents had not been told why there are no new toilet cleaners.

Booi said the toilets were insufficient in any event. It is worse now that they are not cleaned.

She said:

For weeks we have been using two toilets. Chances are by next week, we will only be left with one toilet to share or we will use blocked toilets.

Resident Mlamli Mandlenkosi said many people, including himself, stopped using the toilets and relieve themselves near the N2 highway.

"These toilets are not locked; anyone can use them … Two of them have leaks. Only the toilet cleaners know who to call when they are blocked or have leaks," he said.

Badroodien said the department had been in contact with the ward councillor, who discussed the matter with the community.

Ward 87 councillor Khayalethu Kama (ANC) said the process of hiring new cleaners had started, but could only be finalised once the City received all the protective gear for the workers.





