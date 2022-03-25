50 tons of water in gutted Parliament building hampers investigation, delays case

The National Assembly building still holds 50 tons of water after the devastating fire that broke out there in January.

For this reason, the investigation into suspected arsonist Zandile Mafe's alleged role in the fire is moving slowly.

His case has been postponed to May for further investigation.

The case of alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe, who is accused of starting the fire that burnt down Parliament's National Assembly building, has been postponed to May because investigators are still struggling with their investigation.



Mafe returned to the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday for the continuation of his terrorism and arson trial.

When his lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, asked Magistrate Ronel Oliver not to postpone the case for too long, Oliver responded that the State was still battling to conduct its investigation and damages assessment.

"There are still 50 tons of water in there," she said.

READ | R1 billion to repair fire-ravaged National Assembly, if it can even be saved - original architect

The National Assembly building and other parts of Parliament burnt down on 2 January.

The State alleges that the 49-year-old entered the Parliament precinct through a window and set the building alight hours later.

Mafe is in custody after he was denied bail in an urgent application in the Cape Town Regional Court last month.

Outside court, Godla said Mafe's application for leave to appeal the dismissal of his bail application was ready and could be heard as soon as next week.



Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.