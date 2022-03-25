53m ago

add bookmark

50 tons of water in gutted Parliament building hampers investigation, delays case

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zandile Mafe appears in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court in connection with the fire at Parliament.
Zandile Mafe appears in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court in connection with the fire at Parliament.
Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • The National Assembly building still holds 50 tons of water after the devastating fire that broke out there in January.
  • For this reason, the investigation into suspected arsonist Zandile Mafe's alleged role in the fire is moving slowly.
  • His case has been postponed to May for further investigation. 

The case of alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe, who is accused of starting the fire that burnt down Parliament's National Assembly building, has been postponed to May because investigators are still struggling with their investigation.

Mafe returned to the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday for the continuation of his terrorism and arson trial.

When his lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, asked Magistrate Ronel Oliver not to postpone the case for too long, Oliver responded that the State was still battling to conduct its investigation and damages assessment. 

"There are still 50 tons of water in there," she said. 

READ | R1 billion to repair fire-ravaged National Assembly, if it can even be saved - original architect

The National Assembly building and other parts of Parliament burnt down on 2 January.

The State alleges that the 49-year-old entered the Parliament precinct through a window and set the building alight hours later.

Mafe is in custody after he was denied bail in an urgent application in the Cape Town Regional Court last month. 

Outside court, Godla said Mafe's application for leave to appeal the dismissal of his bail application was ready and could be heard as soon as next week.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zandile mafewestern capecape townparliament fire
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
66% - 5128 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
28% - 2198 votes
Tougher regulations
6% - 448 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.55
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.16
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.02
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,958.71
+0.0%
Silver
25.66
+0.5%
Palladium
2,540.00
+0.4%
Platinum
1,026.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
119.03
-2.2%
Top 40
67,526
-0.2%
All Share
74,260
-0.1%
Resource 10
81,965
-1.8%
Industrial 25
80,098
+0.7%
Financial 15
17,124
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo