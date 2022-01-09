Violent attacks in Piketberg are 'cold reminder' of GBV reality, says MEC

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says violence inflicts a lot of trauma on children.

On Friday, Fritz visited the family of Natasha Booise, who was killed allegedly by her boyfriend, and the family of a nine-year-old girl who was raped on Christmas Eve.

Booise was killed allegedly by her off-duty policeman boyfriend Sergeant Richard Smit.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the trauma that violence causes to children.

Fritz visited Piketberg on Friday, following incidents of violence against women and children in the area.

On Christmas Eve, a nine-year-old girl was raped, allegedly by a 29-year-old man at a farm outside Piketberg.

Recently, Natasha Booise was shot and allegedly killed by her policeman boyfriend, Sergeant Richard Smit, while walking with friends and family in the community. Her son witnessed the murder.

READ | 'I had to get him away from the bullets': Relative recalls moments after woman shot dead in front of son, family

On Friday, Fritz visited the two families.

On Friday, 7 Janaury 2021, I joined MPL Loraine Botha, Mayor Ray van Rooyen, Councillor Adam Du Plooy and Mr. Billy Claassen, the Executive Director of the Rural and Farm Workers Development Organisation; in Piketberg, to visit the families of two victims of GBV. #WCSafety pic.twitter.com/WS9Y0Ycv29 — Min. Albert Fritz (@AlbertFritz_) January 9, 2022

The MEC said: "The news of what these victims, and the broader community of Piketberg, have had to go through over the festive season, comes as a cold reminder of the reality of gender-based violence under which many of the women and children in our communities have to live.

"We make this call on the SAPS, including IPID [Independent Police Investigative Directorate], to ensure that the suspects in these cases face the full might of the law so that justice is served and the message that there are consequences for actions is sent out and heard by all would-be criminals."

Smit is in custody on charges of murder, attempted murder, and discharging a firearm in a public area. IPID is conducting the investigation.

During his court appearance last week, 3 000 people signed a petition that he not be released on bail.

Fritz said the Department of Social Development had offered counselling to both families.

He said: "These two cases specifically show the kind of trauma exacted upon our young children. Ms Booise's young son witnessed his mother being gunned down in broad daylight. And in the other case: the trauma of being raped at the age of nine. That little girl is starting Grade 3 this year.

"We fight for them. We fight for our children so that they can have a healthy childhood and upbringing. We must work towards families and communities in which our children are safe. We must stand together for our children."

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.