Fighting over trivial issues should stop, says ANC Limpopo provincial secretary

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
Limpopo ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane. Picture: Muntu Vilakazi
Limpopo ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane. Picture: Muntu Vilakazi
  • ANC Limpopo provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane says trivial fights are delegitimising the party. 
  • He adds some councillors in the past fought over food and catering during council sittings. 
  • Lekganyane says some municipalities were dysfunctional because of factionalism.

ANC Limpopo provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane says 2021 elected municipal councillors should desist from fighting over trivial issues and instead focus on the needs of communities.

In an interview with News24, Lekganyane said infighting over trivial issues was another factor that could delegitimise the ANC in the eyes of communities yearning for infrastructure development in their areas. 

He gave an example of how some councillors in certain municipalities in the past fought over food catering during council sittings.

"We have been telling our aspiring councillors that if you are going to sit in meetings and start bickering over tenders or travel allowances, then you don't know what you have been elected for.

"They have to develop strategies that deal with employment creation. We want substantive items on the council agenda," Lekganyane said.

READ | Freelance journalist goes from covering elections to being elected councillor

He raised the issue against the backdrop of a significant drop in support for the ANC and voter turnout in the recent municipal elections in the province. 

The ANC secured 25 of the 27 municipalities in the province.

Two municipalities, which were controlled by a DA-led coalition, Modimolle Mookgophong and Thabazimbi were hung entities.

Though the ANC regained the majority in the municipalities, Lekganyane felt there remained what he termed "wrong tendencies" that could also delegitimise the party. 

He spoke of corruption, factionalism, impunity and nepotism. 

"Even when we show intent to deal with corruption, the citizens still do not believe us because they think that amongst us there are some members that are protected. 

"Corruption happens whether reported or unreported. When you are corrupt, you don't have to be told by the police or court that you are corrupt.

"The people can observe and they know what position you occupy, the way you live, the things that you have and they will know you are corrupt," Lekganyane  said.

He gave an example of a nepotism case in the Mogalakwena Municipality in the last term where siblings were hired and would travel together in a car to work. 

But 100m from work, the other sibling would disembark and walk separately to the offices as if each had come on her own.

"Things like these may look small, but to the people who live under the jurisdiction of those municipalities it is very serious," he said.

In the past, certain municipalities were almost rendered dysfunctional because of factionalism. ANC and government top brass had to intervene and some were placed under administration. 

ALSO READ | Adriaan Basson: Coalition conundrum: Can two wounded bulls share a kraal?

"The danger of factionalism is that when people join factions, they cease to be members of the ANC. The loyalty goes to a faction than to the organisation.

"The problems we have today was created by one of the senior leaders who has been in the ANC NEC since 1976. We elected him as president of the country. Are we saying he didn't know what the ANC stands for? He knew very well.

"The best teachers of political education are the ones who convene factional meetings because they are wrestling for power and struggling for state resources," Lekganyane said. 

He added he believed ANC members who stood as independent candidates during the recent municipal elections have abandoned their membership. 

"When a member of the ANC decides to stand as an independent, it's a blessing to us because it exposes the qualities of an ANC member. 

"This helps us to know and understand the kind of members that we have in the organisation. These are members who don't want to subject themselves to the collective will of the people," Lekganyane said.

In Limpopo, there were 231 independent candidates and 69 parties that contested the elections.

