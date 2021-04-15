8m ago

Fikile Mbalula tells taxi boss to 'go to the nearest hell' after spat over pro-Magashule branding

Carien du Plessis
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
PHOTO: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
  • Yet another recording has emerged and it relates to the ANC's internal factional battles.
  • The clip is of a conversation between Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Limpopo taxi boss Malo-A-Botsheba.
  • In it, Mbalula seems to be angry about minibus taxis that were branded in favour of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula called a taxi boss a "fool" and told him to "go to the nearest hell" after yet another recording pertaining to the ANC's internal factional battles emerged.

Mbalula tweeted the insults after a two-part recording of a conversation between him and Limpopo taxi owner, Malo-A-Botsheba, emerged.

In the recording, Mbalula criticises the taxi boss for branding his vehicles "Hands off [ANC secretary-general] Ace Magashule and [ANC Limpopo treasurer] Danny Msiza. Both Magashule and Msiza face criminal charges related to financial crimes.

Mbalula said: "But those taxis you are branding here, they must travel the whole country. 'Hands off Magashule, hands off Msiza', What are you trying to do?"

But Botsheba seemed to be confused about Mbalula's reaction.

"I love you, but I don't know what I've done to you," he told Mbalula, "because I don't remember doing something wrong to you. I just love [the] ANC. I'm not in the factions."

He was referring to the factional battles within the party.

But Mbalula responded:

The organisation is bleeding. People are bleeding. You're branding taxis here.

Botsheba told Mbalula that he had worked.

"What has happened, what has not happened; I just say God helps me. I don't know what is wrong. I love ANC. That's what I can do. I believe in ANC. I know what ANC has done for me. I'm not a person that I can wake up today and jump to other things, you understand. I will never do that. I love ANC. (sic)"

But Mbalula said: "Eh Malo, I'm asking you about the taxis here, that you line up here."

But Botsheba didn't seem to care about the messages on his minibus taxis.

"Remember, when I say 'hands off', it doesn't mean that person I support or I don't support," he said. "I don't even understand when I say 'hands off'. Where lies wrong? Whether I'm supporting what he's doing or what he's not doing, because it's either wrong or right."

But Mbalula responded: "You are inviting trouble, wena (you), yourself."

He said Botsheba was doing things that were anti-ANC, and that "the organisation is bleeding, comrades are appearing in court, and you are busy branding taxis here".

"What is your problem?" he asked Botsheba.

Botsheba begged to be given an opportunity to explain, but Mbalula put the call on hold.

In a tweet response related to the incident, Mbalula said, "I didn't threaten this fool let him go to the nearest hell". 

Mbalula is currently part of the ANC faction that's opposed to Magashule and he supports President Cyril Ramaphosa.



