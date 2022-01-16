Final salute: Eastern Cape SAPS bid farewell to K9 hero cop, Captain Pierre Marx

Eastern Cape K9 Search and Rescue hero Captain Pierre Marx has been laid to rest.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was in attendance to pay his "final salute" to a fallen hero.

Marx died just over a week ago after he was swept away by a strong current during floods.

The Eastern Cape SAPS family have said their final goodbyes to K9 Search and Rescue hero Captain Pierre Marx who died while rescuing flood victims in East London last week.

Marx was laid to rest on Saturday at Calvary Christian Church in Quigney, East London.

Among the many dignitaries present were Minister of Police General Bheki Cele and Deputy Minister of Human Settlement, Pam Tshwete, who had come to pay homage to a fallen "hero".

During his eulogy, Cele had nothing but heartfelt praise for the man who will be sorely missed by many.

Cele said:

The work of this specialised unit is humanity. Our colleague was an example of what a human being should be and was also a national asset. His commitment and dedication saved many lives, including the life of the victim he saved on the day of his passing.

During the funeral proceedings, members of the force characterised Marx as a "true servant", and a committed patriot of SAPS.



"He was well respected for his commitment and empathetic disposition towards the plight of people. His heroic search and rescue activities also earned him several accolades, including the SAPS Silver Cross for bravery," SAPS added.

Marx had dedicated 32 years of loyal service to the SAPS.

The provincial commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant-General Nomthethelei Mene, expressed her condolences to fellow officers for losing such an "exemplary colleague".



"He was a selfless person who put others first. Marx will be missed, he was a dependable colleague who also excelled in other areas of his responsibilities," she added.

The deputy national commissioner for policing, Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola, assured the Marx family that his legacy would forever live on.

Masemola said:

We have lost an asset who is irreplaceable. The level of skills he accumulated over the years is not easy to achieve.

Marx was adored by the community for his heroic rescue activities within the province.



Marx died while rescuing people swept away during the floods in the Eastern Cape just over a week ago.

News24 previously reported that, according to preliminary reports, 53-year-old Marx and his colleagues from the Eastern Cape K9 Search and Rescue team attended to reports last Saturday of people being swept off the Horse Shoe Valley causeway in the Nahoon River.

"The officers managed to rescue three bodies across the stream. After a successful rescue of the complainant, who is believed to be a local farmer, Marx struggled with a strong current, despite attempts by his colleagues to rescue him," said police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.



In the closing off of his eulogy, Cele thanked the Marx family for allowing him to serve and for supporting him throughout his career in the SAPS.





