'Final trip': Negotiations for hostage Gerco van Deventer at 'most crucial' stage - Gift of the Givers

Gift of the Givers embarked on a last-ditch attempt to free South African hostage Gerco van Deventer.

The paramedic was abducted in Libya in November 2017 and sold to an al-Qaeda group in Mali.

Van Deventer had moved from working in Afghanistan for what he hoped would be safer working conditions in Libya.

Gift of the Givers negotiator Mohamed Yehia Dicko has departed for Mali in what the organisation has described as a "final" attempt to secure the release of South African hostage Gerco van Deventer.

Founder Imtiaz Sooliman said at a media briefing on Tuesday that Dicko had returned to Mali on Sunday to negotiate Van Deventer's release.

He added that the negotiations were at "the most crucial stage".

READ | Wife of kidnapped SA man pleads with captors to release him

The paramedic was abducted in Libya in November 2017. Van Deventer had moved from working in Afghanistan for what he hoped would be safer working conditions in Libya, where he was kidnapped and then sold to an al-Qaeda group in Mali.

Gift of the Givers sent a negotiator to Mali to plead for Van Deventer's release.

Sooliman added that the final obstacle in securing his release was the ransom his captors were requesting – around $500 000 (R9.5 million).

Sooliman said that Dicko met with people who have "physically seen" Van Deventer, and added that he was being held with several other hostages from other countries.

Sooliman said that all the hostages were in "good condition" and want to return home.

According to the hostage negotiator, the captors were very willing to reach a settlement.

However, there remained one obstacle, said Sooliman – the fact that Van Deventer's captors paid for him from a Libyan group.

News24 PHOTO: Lisalee Solomons/News24

Sooliman said the captors had been approached to waive the ransom.

"This is the part that's going to be difficult to deal with," Sooliman said.

"We've told them no one's got money. We're making this request. This is the last thing left. We are hoping and praying. This is the final trip. If we don't come right now, we're stuck."

Van Deventer's wife Shereen told News24:

This is it. I feel it in my heart and soul he's going to be released.

Shereen said when she was told Gift of the Givers was making one final trip to secure her husband's release, her excitement levels shot through the roof.

"I'm very happy we are at this stage right now. There is light at the end of this very dark tunnel and I believe that very important call will come. I am longing to be with my husband again. Of course, I am aware that things might take a different turn, but we are not going to think of that. Right now, I believe this is it, he will come home soon."

She added that the humanitarian organisation had been a pillar of strength throughout the family's ordeal.

"The team is amazing. They have been absolutely phenomenal and I am so thankful for their efforts. I understand that Gift of the Givers are optimistic about this round of negotiations and this makes me at peace and even more excited," said Shereen.

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

She added that once she was "given the green light", all preparations would be made immediately to welcome her husband back.

"It's all an anxious waiting game right now. I cannot wait to hug him and have him inside the house with the family just living in the thankful moment. Of course, we are definitely going to braai because Gerco loves a good meaty braai," she laughed.

She said the family were waiting in anticipation to hear what the outcome would be of the ransom being asked in return for Van Deventer's return.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Human trafficking expert Mark Micallef told News24 while it was unusual for a hostage to be released without a ransom being paid, it was not unprecedented.

"It's not normal for a hostage to be released without ransom, especially in a case such as this where he appears to have been purchased from another group. But at the same time, there are reasons why they may release him. It may be expensive to keep him and if his capture is not going to generate funds, there is the possibility of release. There are several factors involved," said Micallef.