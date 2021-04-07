19m ago

add bookmark

Final warning, fine for principal who humiliated student teacher over his hair - but no apology

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
William Sezoe.
William Sezoe.
Facebook
  • Vredenburg Primary principal Andre Muller pleaded guilty to a misconduct charge.
  • Student teacher William Sezoe says he is upset that he will not be receiving an apology.
  • According to the provincial education department, sanctions are prescribed in Section 18 (3) of the Employment of Educators Act and "does not include an apology to the victim".

The principal who humiliated a student teacher over his hair on his first day of classroom observation, has been sanctioned with a final written warning, the Western Cape Education Department confirmed on Wednesday.

But it appears that William Sezoe will not get the remedy he requested - an apology from the headmaster.

READ | 'I was humiliated' - outrage after principal shows education student the door for hairstyle

Department spokesperson Millicent Merton said Vredenburg Primary principal Andre Muller pleaded guilty to a misconduct charge through his union representative.

In addition to the final written warning, he was issued with a fine, suspended for one year on condition that he isn't found guilty of the same or similar offence.

She said sanctions were prescribed in Section 18 (3) of the Employment of Educators Act and "does not include an apology to the victim".

"The fact that the employee pleaded guilty is an indication that he is remorseful about his conduct."

READ | Misconduct charge levelled at principal who showed student teacher the door over his hair

Sezoe, however, said he was upset that he would not be receiving an apology from Muller.

He said:

I mean, come on! Yes, he received a final written warning, but he will obviously move on. I, on the other hand, who [was] humiliated and dehumanised by that Boswell [Wilkie] comment, can't move [on] without a personal apology from the principal.

Muller could not immediately be reached for comment, but will be added once received.

Sezoe was given a tongue lashing by the principal when he arrived on his first day of classroom observation with dark hair and blonde tips.

He was told by Muller that he was not welcome at Vredenburg Primary with his hairstyle which, according to him, did not set an example.

The scene - which Sezoe said saw Muller scream from the corridor at a teacher he was meant to observe, "[Juffrou], los daai man. Hy moet by daai deur uit. Ek't gesê hy's nie welkom hier nie. Gaan maar na jou klas toe en ek't mos klaar met jou gepraat, daar's die deur - gaan nou! [Teacher, leave that man. He must go out through that door. I said he isn't welcome here. Go to your class. And I have already spoken to you; there's the door - go now!]" - played out in front of pupils and parents and left the Stellenbosch University student in tears.

When Die Burger approached Muller for comment, he said the school was "not the Boswell Wilkie circus" and Sezoe with his hair was "not a good role model" for his pupils.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capeeducation
Lottery
Easter weekend just got sweeter for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5847 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1702 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7079 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.57
(+0.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.03
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.32
(+0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.09
(-0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,736.13
(-0.4)
Silver
25.00
(-0.6)
Platinum
1,240.48
(-0.1)
Brent Crude
62.74
(+1.0)
Palladium
2,627.03
(-2.3)
All Share
67,208
(-1.3)
Top 40
61,451
(-1.5)
Financial 15
12,201
(-0.5)
Industrial 25
87,658
(-2.5)
Resource 10
68,273
(-0.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo