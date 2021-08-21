1h ago

add bookmark

Final-year law student falls to his death at Fort Hare's East London campus

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Another University of Fort Hare final-year law student has died after falling off a student residence building.
  • The incident comes two days after the remains of another final-year law student was discovered in East London's Quigney.
  • The university's SRC said the incident occurred as students were busy planning a march against femicide in support of Nosicelo Mtebeni who was murdered earlier this week.

Another final-year law student from the University of Fort Hare has died after falling off the 12th floor of a student residence housing more than 400 students at the university's East London campus.

The incident, on Saturday afternoon, happened in a building that is situated on Caxton Road in the East London city centre.

University spokesperson JP Roodt confirmed the incident.

"The university confirms the death of a BCom Law student from Mount Coke Mission. We established the male student's father passed away one week ago. Initial investigations point strongly to a possible suicide event. Police are on scene and working with the university's investigations unit," Roodt said.

Asked for comment, the police said according to information received, the 24-year-old male student was last seen standing on the 12th floor and was later found lying dead on the fifth floor.  

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the student was believed to have fallen off the 12th floor of the building and died at the scene.

"Fellow students and a matron were immediately notified about the incident. The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation. No foul play is suspected at this stage, Kinana added. The police said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation.

The head of the SRC at the East London campus, Sandiso Mbulawa, said the circumstances surrounding the incident were unclear and still unknown.

READ Murdered law student wanted to be a Constitutional Court judge

Mbulawa, who also stays in the residence, added he was at the scene with other students.

He said the police and emergency personnel were still busy at the scene.

Mbulawa added:

This is devastating news. We learned about this whilst we were looking for sponsors to assist in our planned March for the other final year law student that was brutally murdered allegedly by her boyfriend earlier this week. Students are not well, we are currently organising a debriefing to counsel students. We don’t know how and why this happened. I knew him very well. He does not even drink alcohol.

ALSO READ Fort Hare law students undergo therapy after student's body parts found in East London street

The incident happened as the university community is still reeling in shock after another final-year student, Nosicelo Mtebeni, 23, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend this week.

Her body parts were found stuffed inside two bags while more were allegedly found in possession of the 25-year-old man.

He is set to appear in court on a charge of murder on Monday.

This is a developing story.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ufheastern capeeast london
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
33% - 914 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 1523 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
13% - 364 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

12h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
15.26
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.84
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.90
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,781.39
0.0%
Silver
23.03
0.0%
Palladium
2,277.19
0.0%
Platinum
999.63
0.0%
Brent Crude
65.18
-1.9%
Top 40
59,800
-0.1%
All Share
66,011
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,832
-0.5%
Industrial 25
82,931
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,857
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

19 Aug

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo