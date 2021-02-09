1h ago

Finalised 2021 school term dates released by Department of Basic Education

Nicole McCain
  • The basic education department has released the new school calendar, which will have 192 teaching days.
  • The first term will start on Monday, 15 February and end on Friday, 23 April.
  • The school year will come to an end on 15 December.

The new school calendar has been released by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and will give schools 40 weeks of teaching and learning.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The first term, which will start on Monday, will end on 23 April. The second term will commence on 3 May and end on 9 July. These will have 47 and 49 actual school days, respectively, over 10 weeks each.

The third term will start on 26 July and end on 1 October. Pupils will be back at school for the final term on 11 October and the school year will end on 15 December. The last two terms will both have 48 school days over 10 weeks, bringing the total number of teaching days in the year to 192.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond also confirmed the dates and added that the school year was generally 198 days.

The school year was initially set to start on 25 January for teachers and 27 January for pupils, which would have given teachers 207 days in the classroom.

The reopening of schools was delayed for two weeks due to the steep increase of Covid-19 infections. Teachers returned to their posts on 1 February to prepare for the return of pupils next week.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the dates but referred all questions to basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

News24 was not able to reach Mhlanga for comment at the time of publication.

