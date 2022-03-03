1h ago

add bookmark

Finance, justice departments vow to root out ISIS activities in SA

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alleged kingpin Farhad Hoomer hides his face while being escorted out of the Verulam Magistrate’s Court by his attorney, Yusuf Cassim. (PHOTO: Kerushun Pillay)
Alleged kingpin Farhad Hoomer hides his face while being escorted out of the Verulam Magistrate’s Court by his attorney, Yusuf Cassim. (PHOTO: Kerushun Pillay)
Kerushun Pillay
  • The finance and justice departments have vowed to uproot terrorism in South Africa.
  • The US government has identified four men who are allegedly funding ISIS from South Africa.
  • The departments have co-operated with their US counterparts in the investigation.

The finance and justice departments have vowed they will not allow South African resources to be used to fund terrorism.

The departments said they noted the step taken on 1 March by the US Department of Treasury to designate individuals in South Africa suspected to be associated with ISIS-related entities.

The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated four people, including two South African men, as alleged financial facilitators of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and ISIS-Mozambique, pursuant to a US executive order.

OFAC announced ISIS members and associates in South Africa were playing an increasingly central role in facilitating funds transferred from the top of the ISIS hierarchy to branches across Africa. 

It earlier said: "The South African-based ISIS members designated pursuant to an executive order have provided support for the transfers or served as leaders of ISIS cells in South Africa." 

READ | 'No country has the right to sanction a person without evidence' - SA man vows to fight US sanction

The finance and justice departments said they remained committed to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

They vowed not to allow South Africa to be used to fund terrorism in other countries. 

"The relevant South African authorities investigating this matter have been engaging with relevant US authorities on the OFAC designation. As a member of the Financial Action Task Force, South Africa is committed to enforcing the highest standards to counter money laundering, the financing of terrorism. 

"We fully support the criminal justice authorities in preventing and investigating any transgression of the laws of South Africa. We will ensure full adherence to international commitments," the two departments said.

"Co-operating with and providing support, assistance to other states, relevant international and regional organisations to that end is a critical component of protecting our constitutional democracy against terrorist and related activities.

"We assure all residents of South Africa that the government is committed to ensuring the safety of all," they added.

ALSO READ | US sanctions SA men, two others for allegedly supporting ISIS, securing funds

OFAC revealed Farhad Hoomer, 46, Abdella Hussein Abadigga, 48, Siraaj Miller, 45 and Peter Charles Mbaga, 46, were alleged financial facilitators of ISIS.

Hoomer, however, claimed he was shocked by the US revelations.

He told News24 he had not been convicted of any offence, and the US had no right to sanction him.

It is alleged Hoomer had established an ISIS cell in Durban, while Miller was the leader of a group of supporters in Cape Town.

Abadigga, originally from Ethiopia, is alleged to have recruited young men in South Africa and sent them to a weapons training camp.

Mbaga, a Tanzanian citizen, is accused of facilitating the transfer of funds from South Africa.

Hoomer allegedly recruited and trained cell members.

He was allegedly in contact with ISIS members in the Democratic Republic of Congo and supporters throughout South Africa.

Hoomer is also accused of raising more than R1 million through kidnap-for-ransom operations and the extortion of major businesses.

On Wednesday, he accused the South African government of colluding with America to punish him unlawfully.  "Such further unlawful actions by the SA government, acting in cahoots with these US bullies, will only assist, strengthen and increase my claim for damages against them.

"We will see if the US government will assist the SA government in paying my damages when I succeed or whether the innocent taxpayers of this country will have to fund such unconstitutional behaviour and incompetence."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
isisdurbancape townterrorism
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
37% - 3701 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
63% - 6423 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.20
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.28
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
16.81
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,933.09
+0.2%
Silver
25.08
-0.9%
Palladium
2,785.00
+3.9%
Platinum
1,082.00
+0.7%
Brent Crude
112.93
+7.1%
Top 40
70,883
-0.3%
All Share
77,391
-0.2%
Resource 10
88,054
-0.2%
Industrial 25
84,771
-1.4%
Financial 15
16,396
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo