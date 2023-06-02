Financial clerk arrested for fraud after allegedly embezzling R1.5m from Christian school

A woman who worked at a Christian school in Limpopo is accused of embezzling R1.5 million from her employer.

Thabazimbi Christian School financial clerk Bessie Pretorius, 54, was arrested and briefly appeared in court.

It's alleged that she transferred money into her bank account on numerous occasions.

Bessie Pretorius briefly appeared in the Thabazimbi Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke, said Pretorius was employed as a financial clerk at the school between 2017 and 2018.



"Her main responsibility was to manage the school finances. Instead of truthfully managing the school finances, the suspect allegedly stole some of the school money and transferred it into her personal bank account on numerous occasions," he added.

An audit was carried out after school management officials became suspicious.

Maluleke said:

The audit report revealed the fraudulent activities and, as a result, a case of fraud was opened and transferred to Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime based in Polokwane for further investigation.

"After a thorough and meticulous investigation by the Hawks members, a warrant of arrest was authorised against the accused and it was successfully executed."



Pretorius was released on R7 000 bail and the case was postponed to 18 July.

In October last year, the Hawks arrested the Groblersdal Academy's administration officer, Jacoba Johanna Kitshoff, 65, for allegedly stealing R3.6 million from the school.

It's alleged that she later lost the money in an investment scam.



