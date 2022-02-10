22m ago

Finding work essential to 'human dignity': Ramaphosa's SONA must address job creation, says Maimane

Juniour Khumalo
  • Mmusi Maimane has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to address how his government will create more jobs.
  • The OneSA Movement leader said the lack of employment robbed citizens of their dignity.
  • He has also called on the development of rural areas so that young people residing there could compete with their peers on a level footing. 

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane wants President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address to outline his administration's plans on resuscitating job creation, as the country’s unemployment rate soars. 

Maimane was addressing the media at the Amy Foundation SA's centre in Sybrand Park, Cape Town, on what he wants the president to address during SONA.

"There is only one question that faces SA, which is, how many jobs can we create and how many people need to make a livelihood post-Covid," he said.

"Whatever else the president addresses today, if it does not answer this simple question, then it will be a waste. We need to know what is South Africa making that the world wants, and are we in the process of creating jobs for young people? This is how we can ensure that we have a growing economy.

"The dignity of human beings is taken away when they can’t find jobs. Hungry people can not claim to have attained freedom, and young people are the most represented in terms of our country’s staggering unemployment rate," the OneSA leader said. 

READ | SONA 2022: Ramaphosa expected to give timelines for reforms, urged to address state capture report

Maimane said it was disheartening that some young people who had recently celebrated passing matric may well find themselves on the streets because of lack of employment.

He urged Ramaphosa to prioritise rural development to ensure that young people from mostly underdeveloped areas could compete on a similar footing with their counterparts coming from more developed areas, saying:

There are young people there who are without water, electricity, jobs, and skills coming from rural areas to the urban centers in search of work. When they arrive, there have to compete with foreign nationals who arrive from different countries, some of whom are doctors, and they are competing for the same jobs.

"Instead of taking responsibility for placing our citizens at a disadvantage, our government wants to blame foreigners who come from our neighbouring countries, instead of asking how do we fix rural development so that young people can find work," said Maimane. 

He added that the government had to look into new policies which would ensure that young people were more skilled and able to fill up critical skills positions. 

"Patriotic South Africans want to hire South Africans, but we have got to ensure that we lift the skills base of the country; it is a mistake to blame other nationals. It's only a matter of time before you citizens start turning against each other and accusing different tribes of taking the other’s jobs. It's a slippery slope, and we should not venture in that direction."

