Finetown shooting: 22-year-old victim sold chicken to earn a living but dreamt of playing professional soccer

Cebelihle Bhengu
22-year-old Thabang Motloung was shot and killed in Finetown on Saturday.
  • Thabang Motloung, a 22-year-old soccer-loving Finetown residen, sold chicken on the roadside on weekends. He was shot and killed on Saturday by armed robbers.
  • His sister Pinkie Kose confronted his killers and was shot and killed.
  • Pinkie's 16-year-old daughter was holding her uncle's bloodied body when her mother was shot. 
  • The siblings are among 11 people who were shot on Saturday night. Seven succumbed to their injuries. 

Thabang Motloung dreamt of playing soccer professionally. On weekdays, the 22-year-old Finetown resident spent hours playing on the field with his Barcelona teammates, and on weekends, he earned a living selling chicken feet on the roadside. 

His sister Pinkie Kose, 41, sold fast food and held a part-time job to support their family, said family spokesperson Maria Motsamai in an interview with News24 on Sunday.

The siblings were among 11 people shot by unknown, gunmen on the corner of Beatrice and Philips streets, in Finetown, Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday evening.

Pinkie Kose,41, was shot on Saturday evening by unknown men in Finetown.

Seven of them died. Motloung was selling chicken feet on the roadside, metres from his home, when gunmen robbed him and other street vendors and made off with their stock. He and his friends retaliated by pelting the car with stones.

According to Motsamai, the robbers parked the car, walked back to the vendors, and opened fire, shooting at anyone on the street. Motloung was hit.

His 16-year-old niece witnessed his shooting and called for her mother, Pinkie, while she held his bloodied body in her arms. "She shouted hysterically, 'Mommy, they've just shot Thabang'," said Motsamai.

Pinkie, who was in the house, asked the men why they shot her brother, and they shot her before she could get an answer. 

Motsamai said:

Thabang hadn't died when they shot Pinkie. He crawled to help her, but they shot him again at the back of his head. The bullet came out on the other side. They shot Pinkie for the second time, and they both died on the spot.

Visibly traumatised, the teenager sat on the sofa where her family and friends consoled her. Motsamai, who traveled 7km from Vlakfontein after receiving the dreaded call, complained about the delayed response by law enforcement, who arrived hours after the shooters ran off. 

Residents corroborated her claim. Speaking to News24 on condition of anonymity due to safety concerns, one resident said police coincidentally drove past the scene about 20 minutes after the shooting but refused to stick around because "the whole thing was too heavy and intense for them".

"When police returned hours later, we asked them what they wanted because they had ignored us when we asked them to stay hours earlier. We all needed them to feel safe because when the shooters left, we all flocked to the scene to identify the bodies. After all, they could have been members of our families," the resident said.

The resident said it was unfortunate that criminality, particularly gun violence, had become a norm in Finetown. He said while many issues contributed to crime in the area, lack of electricity constantly made them targets. 

"We haven't had power in years in this town. So by now, it has become a norm that when night comes, we hear gunshots ... every night without fail," he said. 

Pinkie Kose
Pinkie Kose sold fast food from this shack and held a part-time job to support her family.
Cebelihle Bhengu

Another resident told News24 that her 5-year-old child struggled to cope as she could still hear the ringing sound of gunshots. "A temporary solution would be counseling, and a permanent... Finetown police station or responsive law enforcement. If this doesn't happen, the youngest children, like their parents in the community, are destined to be the generation that lives in constant fear of crime," she said. 

Ward councilor Amelia Zama told News24 she was helpless and called on the police to do their work. 

"We need SAPS to do what they're supposed to do. We need these entities to do their work. They're getting paid. Last week, seven people were shot in Finetown North. A week before that, two were shot in this town. I don't understand how, within one month, so many people are shot, and nothing happens. We demand police visibility in Finetown. We have patrollers, but how can they fight criminals who carry guns?"

Lindiwe Mkhize, a spokesperson for Accountability Lab, a community watchdog, told News24 that while the deployment of patrollers was a step in the right direction, community safety remained a distant dream."The councillor is right. There are patrollers here, but I can say, without fear of contradiction, that they cannot be trusted. They terrorise the community by assaulting and robbing them, demand payment [for their services], and are not trained," she said. 

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili told TimesLIVE that the provincial commissioner had mobilised maximum resources to investigate the shooting. 

