Fire at Cape Town hospital may have been arson - police

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Cape Gate Hospital engulfed in flames.
Cecilia Hume/TygerBurger

Western Cape police have opened a case of arson after sections of Cape Gate Mediclinic went up in flames on Monday evening.

This was confirmed by police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk on Tuesday, who said police were investigating possible foul play.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue department responded to the emergency at around 20:00 on Monday.

Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said a fire inspector was requested to determine the cause of the fire. Initial reports suggested that the storeroom area on the first floor of the hospital and two water tanks on the outside of the building were affected.

WATCH | Two treated for smoke inhalation after Cape Gate hospital catches fire

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and no other injuries were reported.

Circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation. Anyone with any information about this fire incident was requested to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

