Fire breaks out at Parliament's Old Assembly building, but firefighters douse flames

Nicole McCain
A fire broke out at Parliament's Old Assembly building on Tuesday night.
(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

A fire broke out at Parliament's Old Assembly building on Tuesday night.

City of Cape Town Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed the fire in in Plein Street at around 22:32.

“Fire crews from Roeland Street, Salt River, Sea Point, Brooklyn and Milnerton were dispatched. Upon arrival it was discovered the fire was in the roof void and crews managed to contain and extinguish the fire at 00:43,” he said.

The fire originated in a room of the National Assembly, Carlese added.

The blaze affected several upper floor offices and committee rooms, parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

"These affected areas, including certain parts of the lower floor [that were] not affected by fire, have been left flooded due to the activation of the fire sprinkler system," Mothapo added.

The rest of the parliamentary building has not been affected.

"An immediate response [from] the City of Cape Town's fire and rescue service was able to successfully contain the fire," Mothapo added.

No one was injured.

"An investigation has been started to establish the cause of the fire and the extent of the damages caused to the parts of the Old Assembly building," he added.

