58m ago

add bookmark

Fire breaks out on UCT campus, doused within two hours

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A fire broke out at UCT on Wednesday, but was doused within hours.
A fire broke out at UCT on Wednesday, but was doused within hours.
Gallo Images/Jacques Stander
  • A fire broke out on UCT's upper campus on Wednesday.
  • The fire was doused within two hours and did not cause any damage to property.
  • An investigation into the cause of the fire will be launched.

A fire broke out at the University of Cape Town's (UCT) Upper Campus on Wednesday night. The fire, on a vacant field near the top dam, was doused within two hours.

In a statement, UCT said the fire posed "no danger to any human life" and was "very far from any buildings or infrastructure".

This is the second fire to affect the university in a year. In April 2021, a wildfire spread from Table Mountain, necessitating the evacuation of approximately 4 000 students. The fire gutted the HM Pearson, Fuller and Jagger Library buildings.

PICS | Firefighters wage war with runaway blaze that damaged iconic Cape Town landmarks

On Wednesday, the fire was reported around 23:30 by patrolling UCT Campus Protection Services (CPS) officers.

"The fire services department was on site within 15 minutes and the fire was declared fully doused by 01:45 on Thursday morning," the statement read.

"After the fire was completely doused, overnight measures were put in place in the unlikely event of the fire reigniting."

There was no indication of the cause of the fire, UCT said.

"An investigation will follow, and a formal report will be drafted and tabled through the relevant internal channels."

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service had not commented at the time of publication.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
university of cape towncape townwestern capefires
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.82
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.39
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.89
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.32
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Gold
1,795.83
-0.8%
Silver
22.19
-2.6%
Palladium
1,844.50
-1.3%
Platinum
968.50
-1.7%
Brent Crude
80.80
+1.0%
Top 40
67,621
-1.1%
All Share
74,316
-1.0%
Resource 10
71,843
-1.0%
Industrial 25
95,162
-1.4%
Financial 15
15,262
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo