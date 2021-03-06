1h ago

add bookmark

Fire engulfs Alice Magistrate's Court building in the Eastern Cape

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A fire engulfed the Alice Magistrate's Court building in the Eastern Cape.
A fire engulfed the Alice Magistrate's Court building in the Eastern Cape.
sisonke_md

The Alice Magistrate's Court building in the Eastern Cape has been gutted, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said on Saturday.

"Most parts of the magistrate's court have burnt down, except only for the regional court, which is in a separate building within the magistrate's court precinct. There were no casualties in the fire," said department spokesperson Steve Mahlangu.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way. 

Mahlangu said the department's provincial management would meet to plan for the provision of court services.

"The department will in due course, communicate widely on how and where the members of the public in Alice will continue to access services," he added,

Last month, a fire erupted at the nearby University of Fort Hare's economics building. No one was injured in the blaze that gutted lecture rooms and offices.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alice magistrates courteastern capegqeberhacourtsfires
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4027 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2746 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3879 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.52)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.29
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.10)
Gold
1700.44
(+0.04)
Silver
25.20
(+0.16)
Platinum
1128.01
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
69.67
(+3.93)
Palladium
2329.95
(+0.62)
All Share
68271.19
(+0.78)
Top 40
62788.64
(+0.87)
Financial 15
12759.80
(+0.67)
Industrial 25
87613.31
(-0.32)
Resource 10
70801.78
(+2.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo