Fire guts storage room at primary school in Cape Town

Firefighters were called to a school in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon after a fire broke out in its storage room.



The room at Chapel Street Primary in District 6 was gutted.

Chapel street Primary school burning in Cape town. pic.twitter.com/QEsDGw4T1P — LuDarren (@SnydersLucan) February 5, 2022

"The storage room contained printing machines, garden equipment, old storage shelving and the gardener's bedding and personal effects," said City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.



Carelse added no injuries were reported.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze at 15:20.

Its cause is yet to be established.

