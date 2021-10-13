1h ago

Fire guts unoccupied art gallery building at Enoch Mgijima municipality

Cebelihle Mthethwa
The JC Marshall building in Komani was engulfed in flames.
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied
  • An unoccupied art gallery building at the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality has been destroyed by a fire.
  • According to the Eastern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the fire has nothing to do with documents pertaining to the controversial R15 million Lesseyton Sports Field.
  • Investigators have descended on the municipality to probe the sports field.

A fire destroyed an unoccupied art gallery building at the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality on Monday night.

According to the municipality, no files or assets were destroyed in the fire because the building was not used for administrative purposes. 

"The cause of fire is not yet known and our fire department will conduct an investigation," it said.

The building is currently unoccupied because the municipality is in negotiations with potential occupants from both the public and private sector. 

This a week after Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha requested answers from the municipality about the R15 million spent on the construction of the Lesseyton Sports Field.

READ | Elections 2021: They shouldn't hand over 'half-baked projects' - outrage over R15m Enoch Mgijima sports field

However, Nqatha said the burning building had nothing to do with documents pertaining to the sports field.

On Tuesday, she added a team of investigators had descended on the municipality to probe alleged irregularities with regards to the construction of the sports field.

Nqatha said a legal firm had been appointed, with support from administrator Monwabisi Somana, which was expected to provide a preliminary report by the end of October.

"We can assure the public that the information and evidence is secured. Investigators are already on site hard at work. We expect them to leave no stone unturned on the matter."

