54m ago

add bookmark

'Fire will be met with fire': Cops send special reinforcements to combat Krugersdorp illegal miners

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Specialised policing units will be sent to West Village to deal with illegal miners.
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele visited West Village on Sunday.
  • Cele said deploying the army to the area would take time.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says reinforcements will be sent to West Village in Krugersdorp, Gauteng to help fight illegal miners accused of terrorising residents.

On Sunday, Cele, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and senior police officers visited the area for a community imbizo.

READ | Police 'going to deploy' specialised units to curb illegal mining in Krugersdorp

Residents claimed that armed gangs of illegal miners were terrorising them.

The community meeting came after a group of models filming a music video was assaulted and raped, allegedly by a gang of illegal miners.

Cele said he had ordered a "full SAPS clean-up in the West Rand".

He said:

No community must be prisoners of crime and ruthless criminals who act with impunity. Residents have the right to feel safe and to sleep at night. This is why the SAPS must be seen and must be felt, while the sealing off of mines is expedited by those responsible.

National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, vowed to send more officers to the mining area.

"We will respond through action, as the police. We will deploy the highly trained TRT (Tactical Response Team), NIU (National Intervention Unit), Special Task Force, and K9 teams to make sure we flush out all undesirable elements in this area. Whoever comes with fire will be met with fire," he said.

SAPS conducted a raid at the West Village mine tailings in Krugersdorp seizing the equipment and destroying the make-shift structures that the zama zamas were operating under.
Tebogo Letsie
Police Minister Bheki Cele
(Screenshot)

Masemola asked for the community's cooperation.

Residents had called for the army to be deployed in the area because they said the police were inadequately resourced and corrupt.

IFP, ANC,DA, ActionSA and EFF members picketing outside the Krugersdorp Magistrate Court where a group of zama zamas appeared on rape, illegal immigration and illegal mining suspicions.
Tebogo Letsie
Police Minister Bheki Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele
Deaan Vivier

Cele said the request for the deployment of the army would be considered when the need arose.

"This process takes a long time. However, in the meantime, the police response to flush out zama zamas will continue and will be bolstered by reinforcements of these specialised units, who will be deployed while government works on a broader security plan to tackle the whole value chain of illicit mining and its beneficiaries," he added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsfannie masemolabheki celegautengjohannesburgcrimecrime and courtspoliceillegal mining
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 4121 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 10961 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 4152 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.67
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.18
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.01
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,778.13
+0.2%
Silver
20.08
+1.0%
Palladium
2,128.50
-0.1%
Platinum
934.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
94.92
+0.8%
Top 40
62,963
-0.2%
All Share
69,381
-0.2%
Resource 10
63,820
-0.4%
Industrial 25
84,795
-0.2%
Financial 15
15,628
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo