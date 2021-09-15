1h ago

add bookmark

Fired ANC staffer Niehaus lays fraud, theft and corruption charges against ANC's top brass

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Suspended ANC staff member, Carl Neihaus outside the Johannesburg Central Police Station on Wednesday 15 September 2021 after laying charges against the ANC.
Suspended ANC staff member, Carl Neihaus outside the Johannesburg Central Police Station on Wednesday 15 September 2021 after laying charges against the ANC.
Juniour Khumalo/News24
  • Carl Niehaus has laid criminal charges against five of the ANC's top six members and the governing party on behalf of ANC staffers.
  • Niehaus alleges that deductions from staffers' salaries were supposed to be for UIF and provident fund contributions but were used for something else.
  • But the ANC staff committee has distanced itself from Niehaus, saying he is "on his own".

Dismissed ANC staffer Carl Niehaus laid fraud, theft and corruption charges against five of the ANC's top six members and the party at the Johannesburg Central police station on Wednesday. 

The charges, on behalf of disgruntled ANC employees, were laid against the ANC; its president, Cyril Ramaphosa; its deputy president, David Mabuza; deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte; treasurer-general Paul Mashatile; and chairperson Gwede Mantashe. 

It's alleged that staffers were told that deductions from their salaries were for UIF and provident fund contributions, among others, but that the ANC used the funds for something else. 

READ | ANC boots Carl Niehaus from Luthuli House for allegedly making false statements

If the deductions went towards what they were intended for, cash-strapped employees, who have gone three months without being paid, could have lodged claims and had access to financial aid, Niehaus alleges. It's widely know that the ANC has had money woes, resulting in the late payment of salaries.

In a founding affidavit Niehaus submitted to the police, which News24 has seen, he and the employees he represents claimed that staff were made to believe that the deductions were for the "UIF, the provident fund, the South African Revenue Service and other medical funds for the staff's benefit or their dependents'".

"In truth, the accused knew that such representations were false and untrue in that the amounts of monies deducted from the complainants were not paid into the funds they were supposed to go to."

He went on to claim that the ANC "utilised the contributions deducted from complainants salaries for the party’s own benefit" and to the prejudice of staff members and the relevant institutions, including SARS, the UIF and medical aid providers. 

Niehaus said the theft charge emanated from the fact that during the period January 2018 to August 2021, the ANC leaders "acting individually and/or uncommon purpose did wrongfully, unlawfully and intentionally steal, appropriate money belonging to staff member and the contributions meant to go towards UIF and SARS".

Niehaus was accompanied by staff member MacDonald Mathabe when he laid the charges.

The staffers chose to remain anonymous, citing "intimidation and bullying displayed by the party" when it fired Niehaus last week.

READ HERE | ANC snubs Carl Niehaus' suspension appeal

But, through staff representative Mvusi Mdala, the ANC staff committee distanced itself from Niehaus and said he was "on his own".

Niehaus told the media that he would also lodge an appeal against his dismissal on Wednesday afternoon.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccarl niehauscyril ramaphosagautengjohannesburglabour
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
12% - 317 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
17% - 440 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
29% - 768 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
42% - 1100 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

13 Sep

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.43
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.97
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.06
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.57
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Gold
1,793.97
-0.6%
Silver
23.79
-0.3%
Palladium
2,011.48
+1.6%
Platinum
939.20
-0.6%
Brent Crude
73.60
+0.1%
Top 40
58,260
+0.3%
All Share
64,455
+0.2%
Resource 10
61,440
+1.5%
Industrial 25
80,442
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,272
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

13 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

13 Sep

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo