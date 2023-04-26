Fired City of Cape Town Mayco member Malusi Booi makes appearance at council meeting

Former Cape Town Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi caused a stir when he made an appearance during Wednesday's council sitting.

It was Booi's first public appearance since police raided his office last month.

He was removed from his post after the raid.

Former City of Cape Town mayoral committee member Malusi Booi briefly made an appearance at Wednesday's full council sitting.

This after police raided his offices last month.

It was Booi's first public appearance following the raid, which saw him subsequently removed from the human settlements portfolio.

Soon afterwards, he was suspended from participating in any DA activity, pending the outcome of an investigation.

However, Booi remains a councillor and still has to fulfil his statutory duty as one.

His surprise appearance during Wednesday's council sitting, caused a stir among councillors with many being stunned he showed up.

Booi, however, sat at the back, keeping a low profile unlike previous sittings where he sat in the front row along with the rest of the City's mayoral committee members.

And he even joked during the meeting, raising a point of order with the speaker, Felicity Purchase.



"Speaker, I don't have the tools of the trade," he said after police confiscated his electronic devices, including his laptop and cellphone.

Booi did not stay for the entire council meeting, instead leaving abruptly.

Police raided his offices as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of fraud and tender irregularities.

News24 understands they seized documents, Booi's phone, and staff members' electronic devices.

No arrests have been made thus far.

The investigation into Booi, and the raid, is believed to be linked to the construction mafia operating in the Cape and the irregular awarding of tenders to certain construction companies to build low-cost housing.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis previously said he had been briefed by police regarding the investigation and, on this basis, decided to remove Booi from his position as human settlements mayoral committee member immediately.

News24 previously reported Booi was sent a letter informing him of the DA's provincial executive committee's intention to suspend him from all party activities.

It allowed him to provide reasons why he should not be suspended - which he did not.



