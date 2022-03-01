1h ago

add bookmark

UPDATE | Fired MEC Albert Fritz resigns as DA Western Cape leader

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Albert Fritz. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Albert Fritz. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
  • Albert Fritz has resigned from his position as DA leader in the province.
  • Earlier, Alan Winde officially fired Fritz as an MEC amid allegations of sexual assault.
  • Fritz also served on the DA caucus in the Western Cape legislature.

Axed Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has resigned from his position as the party's leader in the province.

This comes after Fritz was given 24 hours to provide the DA with reasons why he should not be suspended from party activities.

DA Western Cape provincial chairperson Jaco Londt said: "The DA in the Western Cape notes the resignation of Albert Fritz as provincial leader and as a member of the party. This means that the provincial leader position is vacant and will be filled at the next provincial council meeting scheduled for May 2022," Londt said.

The deputy leader, Tertuis Simmers, will continue as acting leader until the election.

Londt said more information on the election will be communicated once a presiding officer has been appointed.

In a short statement released on Tuesday, DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said the party's federal executive decided to act against Fritz.

READ | 'Angry' Winde fires Albert Fritz as MEC after report confirms sexual misconduct

Allegations of sexual misconduct had hovered over Fritz for the past month.

Advocate Jennifer Williams was appointed to head an independent investigation into the allegations against Fritz.

Fritz, his spokesperson, Wade Seale, the head of the community safety ministry, David Abrahams, support officer Michael Kwaaiman, and another official, Lazola Ndubela, had all been suspended, pending the investigation.

It is understood that the complainants - most of whom were interns in Fritz's office and others involved in the Expanded Public Works Programme - implicated several colleagues who worked in the ministry in alleged acts of grooming and of intoxicating victims before they were allegedly sexually abused.

On Tuesday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde fired Fritz from his provincial cabinet.

The independent investigation found:

  • Sufficient credibility in the allegations of sexual misconduct;
  • Credibility in the claims of alcohol abuse; and
  • Strong evidence of Fritz creating an environment conducive to sexual harassment, or alternatively, taking advantage of young women sexually. 

Winde said he was shocked by Fritz's actions. 

"I am extremely angry at what appears to be verifiable incidences of serious sexual misconduct by him, in circumstances which in and of themselves were inappropriate.

"That it is by someone who has been tasked to protect our youth and our communities, is to me unfathomable. It is a shocking violation of his oath of office and the principles of our constitutional democracy," Winde said in a statement on Tuesday.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
democratic ­alliancealbert fritzalan windesexual assault allegations
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
38% - 1958 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
62% - 3135 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.40
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.63
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.20
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,922.45
+0.7%
Silver
24.59
+0.6%
Palladium
2,592.91
+4.0%
Platinum
1,057.23
+1.0%
Brent Crude
97.97
+3.9%
Top 40
70,114
+0.7%
All Share
76,654
+0.7%
Resource 10
85,173
+1.0%
Industrial 25
86,135
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,195
+2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo