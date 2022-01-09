23m ago

Firefighters battle blaze above Western Cape coastal town

Tebogo Monama
Firefighters have been fighting a blaze at Kleinmond since Saturday.
  • Firefighters have been battling a blaze in Kleinmond since Saturday. 
  • No evacuation orders have been made, but a community hall is available for residents who voluntarily leave their homes.  
  • Residents have been dissuaded from coming to the scene and obstructing the firefighters. 

Firefighters in the Overberg region of the Western Cape are continuing to fight a blaze at Kleinmond that started on Saturday. 

On Sunday, Reinard Geldenhuys, chief fire officer at the Overberg District Municipality, said the firefighters managed to partially contain the flames.  

The fire was burning between the mountain and the R44 towards the Arabella golf estate. 

"The lines above the town have been contained. We still have problematic lines on the eastern side of the fire near the base of the fire and halfway above the R44. Overstrand [local municipality] has ordered in another chopper to help with that. We are also working with a chopper on the far eastern side."

He said, so far, no evacuation of people had been ordered.

"We are watching the lines, but right now there are no direct property under threat."

However, a community hall was available for those who wanted to be evacuated.  

Geldenhuys said several organisations were assisting the municipality in putting out the fire. 

Overstrand mayor, Annelie Rabe, cautioned the public from disturbing the work of the firefighters.  

"This is not a sightseeing site. It's not a tourist attraction. In fact, last night, private citizens blocked the only entry point into a specific area for our firefighters. We had to deploy law enforcement to those sites to manage the behaviour of citizens. We ask people to please stay away."

