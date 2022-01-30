46m ago

add bookmark

Firefighters battle blaze on Mitchell's Pass near Ceres

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File)
(File)
Luke Daniel/Business Insider
  • Mitchell's Pass near Ceres has a stop-and-go in place due to a wildfire.
  • The fire is the 76th to be recorded in the Cape Winelands District Municipality in ten days.
  • Ground and aerial support are on site to suppress the blaze.

Mitchell's Pass near Ceres has a stop-and-go in place, as firefighters battle a wildfire.

Teams from the Cape Winelands District Municipality's Fire Services are attending to a fire on Mitchell's Pass, which was reported at 16:40. The fire, which started on the Witels River side of the pass, has since jumped the Mitchell's Pass road, and the pass has a stop-and-go in place.

"Full ground and aerial support have been deployed," said municipal spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto.

The municipality has been plagued by wildfires over the last week. Between Wednesday 19 and Tuesday 25 January, the Cape Winelands District Municipality's Fires Services responded to 75 fires. Seven of these were considered, "... notable for either their potential for damage to livelihood or property".

Three of those seven were likely caused by lightning strikes. 

READ | Robertson blaze 90% contained after four days of firefighting efforts

The two largest fires, Agter-Vink Rivier, on the Robertson Worcester border, and Pienaarskloof in Touwsriver stretched resources to their limits. 

The Agter-Vink Rivier fire was brought under control after five days of fire fighting, while firefighters were on the scene in Touwsriver for four days.

The Western Cape is in the midst of its fire season, which takes place during the hot, dry, and windy summer months, and, on average, sees between 17 000 and 20 000 fires each year.

Cape Winelands Chief Fire Officer Wayne Josias said: "While we applaud the incredible achievement of our fire teams under difficult circumstances, as they not only managed to avoid injury, but through excellent planning of finite resources, achieved our primary goal: Which is the prevention of loss of life and livelihood.

"We wish to remind the public that fires are everyone's responsibility. We are entering the hottest part of our summer months, please consider enjoying our public spaces in ways that do not include making fires, even when in designated braai spots.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capeceresfires
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 999 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1902 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.59
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.90
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,791.82
0.0%
Silver
22.47
0.0%
Palladium
2,379.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,016.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,021
-0.1%
All Share
73,455
-0.1%
Resource 10
74,081
-1.4%
Industrial 25
90,993
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,218
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo