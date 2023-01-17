1h ago

Firefighters battle blaze that threatens harvest on Western Cape farms

accreditation
Nicole McCain
  • A fire has broken out in the Witzenberg Valley.
  • The blaze is threatening agricultural land.
  • More than 60 firefighters are battling the blaze.

Firefighters worked through the night to try to bring a wildfire in the Witzenberg Valley in the Western Cape under control.

The fire was still raging on Tuesday morning, and Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said it was blazing beyond the Gydo Pass above the Witzenberg Valley.

"The fire is currently burning on the top of the mountain. However, due to the wind direction, it has been driven into an area with a high fuel load and is threatening to move toward agricultural land," said Otto.

"The harvest season is well under way in the Witzenberg Valley, and all efforts will be made to protect agricultural lands."

She said firefighters were deployed to the area and would be given aerial support during the day.

Otto said:

Choppers Whiskey and Tango from Henley Air have been activated, as well as the Black Hawk and another Huey from the provincial Disaster Management Centre. The teams are supported by six firefighting vehicles, bringing the total number of personnel to 62.

The Western Cape is in the midst of its fire season, which takes place during the hot, dry and windy summer months, and, on average, sees between 17 000 and 20 000 fires each year.

The Winelands has experienced several blazes this fire season, including a fire in the mountains above Boontjieskraal Road outside Wolseley and a blaze in the mountains above the R46 between Wolseley and Ceres, both of which took place earlier this month.


