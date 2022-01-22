Firefighters battling to contain raging fires in the Cape Winelands

Teams of firefighters were deployed to various parts of the Cape Winelands.

Fires were reported in Bainskloof, De Wet Klipbreker Depot, Koo Valley and Pearl Valley.

One of the fires in Koo Valley was caused by lightning.

Firefighters are battling multiple raging fires in the Cape Winelands district municipality.

The municipality said the fires were listed in order of current priority.

Municipal spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said that in Pearl Valley, outside Paarl, firefighting activities were ongoing.

#NEWSTART ??Pearl Valley - Val de Vie ??@NCCEnviron @CWDM2 Delta and Stem in die Bos crews have responded to a fire near Pearl Valley Golf Course/ Val de Vie, South Africa#WeHaveGotYourBack#FireIsEveryonesFight pic.twitter.com/FolwgBffLf — NCC Wildfires (@NCCWildfires) January 22, 2022

"However, the fire is fuelled by dense mixed vegetation and strong wind. Due to the dense vegetation, the fire is inaccessible. Air resources were ineffectual," Otto said.

Otto said firefighters would attempt to block the fire line from the outside, but there was grave concern that it might jump the road and head into the nearby tomato farm.

Firefighters are to stay on the line throughout the night.

Firefighters also responded to a fire in Bainskloof near Wellington.

"They were able to bring it under control. A ground team from CapeNature will continue monitoring and mopping up activities throughout the night.

??Ou Kaapse Weg Fire ??Here's an overview of the recently contained Ou Kaapse Weg Fire.Philip Prins, Fire Manager for Table Mountain National Park says "it took us about an hour to get this fire under control. Initial attack definitely worked for us today."#Fire #FireSeason pic.twitter.com/lwRmdTfU0l — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) January 22, 2022

"A fire caused by a lightning strike has been reported in the Koo Valley, Montagu. There is little information at this stage as teams are still en route," said Otto.

Another team responded to a fire in the vicinity of De Wet Klipbreker Depot, in the De Wet area.

Otto said various fire stations assisted the local fire authorities within the borders of towns.

Meanwhile, multiple fire services and helicopters were battling a forest fire next to Val de Vie.

The fire is currently under control.

Extra manpower, two 4x4 tanker trucks and five cruiser units were deployed to the area.