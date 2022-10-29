Firefighters continue to battle spreading Table Mountain blaze

Firefighting crews are still battling a Table Mountain blaze.

A chopper will be operational around the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters from Table Mountain National Park and the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services continue to battle a blaze that broke out on Friday evening.



The fire started around 20:00 on the Kasteelpoort side of Table Mountain in Fountain Ravine.



Table Mountain National Park fire manager Philip Prins said the blaze had spread.

"The fire has spread towards the top section of the cableway area and crews from Table Mountain National Park and the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services remain on scene to mitigate the spread of the fire where accessible," he said.

Prins added that the fire along the western slopes, below the cable station, was still inaccessible to ground crews.

READ | PICS | Fire guts Cape Town shops, car dealership

Table Mountain National Park has confirmed that a chopper from Working on Fire in the Southern Cape, would be operational in the area from 12:00 noon on Saturday.

He said:

Fresh ground crews from NCC Wildfires have been dispatched and carted with the cable car, and a further request has been placed with the Volunteer Wildfire Services for assistance as of 08:00 this morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



"Our operations are on alert. We are offering firefighting teams any logistical support they may require, including transporting them to the top of the mountain," managing director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, Wahida Parker, said.

"We ask that members of the public to exercise caution, and monitor social media channels for operational updates. We also ask that they cooperate with any requests from firefighting crews that have been deployed."



