3m ago

add bookmark

Firefighters continue to battle spreading Table Mountain blaze

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions.
The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions.
Getty Images
  • Firefighting crews are still battling a Table Mountain blaze.
  • A chopper will be operational around the area.
  • The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters from Table Mountain National Park and the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services continue to battle a blaze that broke out on Friday evening.

The fire started around 20:00 on the Kasteelpoort side of Table Mountain in Fountain Ravine.

Table Mountain National Park fire manager Philip Prins said the blaze had spread.

"The fire has spread towards the top section of the cableway area and crews from Table Mountain National Park and the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services remain on scene to mitigate the spread of the fire where accessible," he said.

Prins added that the fire along the western slopes, below the cable station, was still inaccessible to ground crews.

READ | PICS | Fire guts Cape Town shops, car dealership

Table Mountain National Park has confirmed that a chopper from Working on Fire in the Southern Cape, would be operational in the area from 12:00 noon on Saturday.

He said: 

Fresh ground crews from NCC Wildfires have been dispatched and carted with the cable car, and a further request has been placed with the Volunteer Wildfire Services for assistance as of 08:00 this morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"Our operations are on alert. We are offering firefighting teams any logistical support they may require, including transporting them to the top of the mountain," managing director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, Wahida Parker, said.

"We ask that members of the public to exercise caution, and monitor social media channels for operational updates. We also ask that they cooperate with any requests from firefighting crews that have been deployed." 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
table mountain national parktowncapewestern capefire
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think it's fair to ban pit bulls as domestic animals in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
100%, I think a ban is long overdue
56% - 5736 votes
Nope, the problem isn’t the dog breed, it's the pet owners
32% - 3303 votes
A blanket ban won’t work, but cops need to go after breeders as something needs to change
12% - 1194 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.14
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.06
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.07
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,644.51
0.0%
Silver
19.26
0.0%
Palladium
1,904.50
0.0%
Platinum
947.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
95.77
-1.2%
Top 40
59,687
-1.3%
All Share
66,386
-1.1%
Resource 10
62,567
-1.2%
Industrial 25
77,460
-1.9%
Financial 15
15,689
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams

28 Oct

WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams
Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal...

28 Oct

Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal business
'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion...

28 Oct

'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion projects into paydays
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo