Firefighters extinguish Carnival City fire after suspected electrical fault

Compiled by Nicole McCain
A casino and hotel on the East Rand were evacuated during a fire, which appeared to have been caused by an electrical fault, on Saturday evening.

No one was injured and the blaze was extinguished.

City of Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said the fire broke out at Carnival City at around 18:40 on Saturday.

He said when emergency services officials arrived at the scene, a section of the building was " well alight".

"Brakpan and Benoni central fire stations, backed by Tsakane fire station, all responded swiftly to the scene. On arrival, offensive fire suppression was conducted, and flames were knocked down. Damping down was conducted and the scene was declared safe," Ntladi said.

Firefighters responded with a fleet of four fire engines and 24 personnel, Ntladi added.

"On investigation, it was found that fibreglass material from outside [the] entrance [to the] atrium caught alight. [The fire is] suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit," he added.

