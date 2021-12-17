50m ago

add bookmark

Firefighters still battling to contain blaze on Western Cape's Paarl mountain

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Paarl Mountain is on fire.
Paarl Mountain is on fire.
Supplied

Firefighters in the Cape Winelands are still battling to contain a fire on the slopes of the Paarlberg.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality said fire services and partners were continuing to fight the fire.

"The fire has not yet been brought under control and is still burning actively in the Paarlberg Reserve. There is no current threat to life or property," said spokesperson Anesca Roodt.

Currently, 60 firefighters, eight firefighting vehicles and two Huey helicopters are on the scene.

wind
A fire has broken out on the slopes of Paarl Mountain in the Western Cape. (Supplied by Anesca Roodt)
News24

About 40 firefighters were on the ground by Friday morning, with aerial support on the way in the hopes of getting it under control before the wind picks up.

Exhausted firefighters had just returned from a blaze that tore through 25 hectares of veld on the mountain slopes above Slanghoek near Kommetjie on Thursday night.

READ MORE | Paarl Mountain slopes on fire

"The fire brigades consist of firefighters from [the] Drakenstein Municipality and KWDM [Cape Winelands District Municipality] who are being assisted by our ground teams," Roodt said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townfires
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
21% - 1675 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 4329 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
27% - 2165 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.87
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.05
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.89
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.33
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,805.17
+0.3%
Silver
22.49
+0.0%
Palladium
1,785.00
+3.0%
Platinum
942.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
75.02
+1.5%
Top 40
64,680
-0.7%
All Share
71,203
-0.4%
Resource 10
68,486
+1.1%
Industrial 25
91,786
-2.5%
Financial 15
14,402
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo