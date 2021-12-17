Firefighters still battling to contain blaze on Western Cape's Paarl mountain

Firefighters in the Cape Winelands are still battling to contain a fire on the slopes of the Paarlberg.



The Cape Winelands District Municipality said fire services and partners were continuing to fight the fire.

"The fire has not yet been brought under control and is still burning actively in the Paarlberg Reserve. There is no current threat to life or property," said spokesperson Anesca Roodt.

Currently, 60 firefighters, eight firefighting vehicles and two Huey helicopters are on the scene.

News24

About 40 firefighters were on the ground by Friday morning, with aerial support on the way in the hopes of getting it under control before the wind picks up.



Exhausted firefighters had just returned from a blaze that tore through 25 hectares of veld on the mountain slopes above Slanghoek near Kommetjie on Thursday night.

"The fire brigades consist of firefighters from [the] Drakenstein Municipality and KWDM [Cape Winelands District Municipality] who are being assisted by our ground teams," Roodt said.