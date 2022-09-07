'Firm in our decision to work in the coalition' - Cope apologises after Da Gama ousting

Cope apologised for its Joburg councillor's vote of no confidence in former speaker Vasco da Gama.

Colleen Makhubele is now at the centre of a row over Da Gama's ousting last week.

Makhubele got backlash from her own party, the DA and ActionSA regarding her vote in favour of Da Gama's axing.

Cope apologised to voters in the Johannesburg metro after its councillor, Colleen Makhubele, voted in favour of ousting council speaker Vasco da Gama last week.

Makhubele also cemented her stance on Wednesday regarding the upcoming vote of no confidence in the executive mayor, Mpho Phalatse.

She said Phalatse had failed in her duties.

READ | DA vows to 'restore order' after coalition partners help remove Vasco da Gama as Joburg speaker

Makhubele accused the executive mayor of being run remotely by the Western Cape DA government.

She made the comments when speaking to journalist, Clement Manyathela, on his 702 radio show.

In response, Cope's spokesperson, Dennis Bloem, said the party wanted to apologise to the voters of Johannesburg "who voted for us".

Bloem said:

The voters who said they don't want the ANC in control of Johannesburg, we want to ensure voters we are still firm in our decision to work in the coalition.

He said Cope's president, Mosiuoa Lekota, had signed an agreement to work with the coalition - and, as such, Makhubele's actions went against the party's stance.

Bloem said an internal investigation was under way.

Makhubele is the only Cope member in the Joburg council.

A motion of no confidence in the executive mayor is set to be tabled at the next council sitting at the end of the month.



