1h ago

add bookmark

'Firm in our decision to work in the coalition' - Cope apologises after Da Gama ousting

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Colleen Makhubele voted to oust speaker Vasco da Gama.
Colleen Makhubele voted to oust speaker Vasco da Gama.
Luba Lesolle, Gallo Images
  • Cope apologised for its Joburg councillor's vote of no confidence in former speaker Vasco da Gama.
  • Colleen Makhubele is now at the centre of a row over Da Gama's ousting last week.
  • Makhubele got backlash from her own party, the DA and ActionSA regarding her vote in favour of Da Gama's axing.

Cope apologised to voters in the Johannesburg metro after its councillor, Colleen Makhubele, voted in favour of ousting council speaker Vasco da Gama last week.

Makhubele also cemented her stance on Wednesday regarding the upcoming vote of no confidence in the executive mayor, Mpho Phalatse.

She said Phalatse had failed in her duties.

READ | DA vows to 'restore order' after coalition partners help remove Vasco da Gama as Joburg speaker

Makhubele accused the executive mayor of being run remotely by the Western Cape DA government.

She made the comments when speaking to journalist, Clement Manyathela, on his 702 radio show.

In response, Cope's spokesperson, Dennis Bloem, said the party wanted to apologise to the voters of Johannesburg "who voted for us".

Bloem said:

The voters who said they don't want the ANC in control of Johannesburg, we want to ensure voters we are still firm in our decision to work in the coalition.

He said Cope's president, Mosiuoa Lekota, had signed an agreement to work with the coalition - and, as such, Makhubele's actions went against the party's stance.

Bloem said an internal investigation was under way.

Makhubele is the only Cope member in the Joburg council.

A motion of no confidence in the executive mayor is set to be tabled at the next council sitting at the end of the month.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
copedampho phalatsecolleen makhubelegautengjohannesburgpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 5566 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 489 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 2042 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.38
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.84
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.23
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.69
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,702.99
+0.1%
Silver
18.21
+1.1%
Palladium
2,006.00
-0.2%
Platinum
860.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
92.83
-3.1%
Top 40
60,119
-1.4%
All Share
66,634
-1.3%
Resource 10
59,315
-2.7%
Industrial 25
82,643
-0.1%
Financial 15
14,839
-2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo