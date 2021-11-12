1h ago

First coalition agreement overshadowed by ANC drama in Cederberg municipality as sitting is postponed

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
Dr. Ruben Richards. (Photo: Newton James)
  • The Cederberg Municipality in the Western Cape has seen the signing of its first coalitions agreement.
  • The agreement is between the DA, FF Plus and the Cederberg First Residents Association. 
  • An inaugural council meeting was postponed on Friday after ANC councillors boycotted the sitting.

The small municipality of Cederberg in the Western Cape has seen dramatic commotion over the composition of its council since the 2016 municipal elections, but this week it sealed the first coalition government agreement.  

On Thursday, the DA, Freedom Front Plus and the Cederberg First Residents Association signed a coalition agreement that has been labelled as historic.

The agreement will see the Cederberg First Residents Association, which won three seats, take over the mayor position. The Freedom Front Plus will take the deputy mayor position.

DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille said, in a series of tweets, that the agreement was historic because it took into account the lessons learned from previous coalition agreements.

The first inaugural council sitting for Cederberg was scheduled for Friday, but following commotion from the ANC it had to be postponed. The next sitting will be on Tuesday.

ANC council

The disruptions from the ANC would come as no surprise to some who have kept a close eye on political happenings in the small town.

In June 2019, ANC councillors had taken over key leadership positions in the council, the mayoral role, deputy mayor, and speaker position.

The party succeeded in voting out DA councillors in these key positions through the help of DA councillor Bertie Zass. She later resigned from the DA and joined the ANC.

The Western Cape High Court ruled in July 2019 that the election of ANC councillors Sylvia Qunita and Marianne Nel as mayor and deputy mayor was unlawful.

READ | Court removes ANC councillors as mayor, deputy mayor and speaker of Cederberg

The boycott by ANC councillors, who questioned the council's documentation at Friday’s sitting, comes as no surprise given the context of the political climate in Cederberg over the last three years.

The municipality’s acting municipal manager Andries Titus postponed the meeting.

Dr Ruben Richards, the mayoral elect for the municipality, said the air was filled with excitement as those who had packed the council chambers waited for it to proceed.

ANC councillors did not show up to the proceedings and threatened legal action if the meeting went ahead, Richards said in a statement.

Former Scorpions deputy director general to lead Cederberg

The next sitting will likely see Richards elected as mayor. He is an independent candidate and ran for the first time at this year’s elections under the Cederberg First Residents Association.

He leads a foundation and his most notable role was deputy director general for the Scorpions.

Richards said he eagerly awaits his election as mayor describing it as a new dawn for Cederberg.

“Hopefully we can celebrate the dawn of a new era for the Cederberg on Tuesday. Until then, bye bye and try to stay calm and do not say bad things about anybody or other any other political party. Be nice, please,” he joked signing off on a statement issued on Friday evening.

