First day of special votes marred by protests, bad weather and reneging landlords

Community protests and bad weather greeted the first day of special voting in some provinces.

Five polling stations in the Eastern Cape and eight in KZN remained closed due to community protests.

Tents at voting stations in Gauteng, KZN and the North West were blown away by strong winds overnight.

Community protests in parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, as well as bad weather in some areas of Gauteng and the North West, were among the issues the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) faced on the first day of special voting.

Special voting for the municipal elections opened on Saturday morning.

The elections are scheduled for Monday.

Service delivery protests in the Eastern Cape saw five polling stations closed, while eight others in KwaZulu-Natal's Umkhambathini municipality were closed down by community members who wanted a local chief to be reinstated.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said polling stations in the affected areas would open for special votes, and that law enforcement authorities had been notified.

"There are people in those communities who applied for special votes and they are entitled to the right to vote like all citizens. Working together with security services, we should be able to get voting going in those areas."

Regarding the bad weather conditions, which saw heavy rain and strong winds affecting a few provinces, Mamabolo said plans had been implemented should voting be affected.

Tents blown away at voting stations in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga had been re-installed to ensure voting continued, Mamabolo said.

The IEC was also, on the eve of special votes, confronted with the issue of landlords who reneged on lease agreements for voting stations. Mamabolo said alternative arrangements were made in time and voting was not affected.

Although the IEC was concerned, Mamabolo said they would meet with the landlords, and no legal action would be taken.

"Our primary aim is to get alternatives and get voting operations going. This is not a prevalent phenomenon, this isolated incident, our aim is to get the electoral processes going."

With this year's local elections falling on Monday, which is a public holiday, concerns were raised about low voter turnout as a result of people having travelled to holiday destinations.

Travellers have at least until Sunday to return to their districts, so they can cast their votes, Mamabolo said.

"Do come back to your voting station on time because you won't be able to vote anywhere else than in the voting district you are registered in, unlike in the national and provincial elections, where you can vote outside your district. All those who have travelled have until tomorrow [Sunday] to return to places they are registered."

More than one million applications for special votes were approved - 49 percent home visits and 51 percent to be cast at voting stations.

No special vote applications were received at 1 174 polling stations. These voting stations are not open on both days of special votes.

